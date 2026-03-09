Art House Productions Marks 25th Anniversary With Year Of Performing And Visual Arts Programming

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Art House Productions has announced its 25th anniversary season of multidisciplinary programming in Jersey City, featuring theatre, dance, music, visual arts, comedy, and film events throughout 2026.

“For 25 years, Art House Productions has been rooted in one simple belief: art brings people together,” said Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns. “We were founded at a time when our community needed healing and connection. That spirit continues to guide us today, whether producing new plays, exhibiting visual art, hosting citywide festivals, or welcoming first-time visitors.”

Founded by Christine Goodman in September 2001 following the September 11 attacks, the organization was created to bring the community together through artistic dialogue. Art House became a nonprofit in 2007 and in 2017 Burns was appointed its second executive director. In 2023, the organization established its long-term home at The Hendrix on Marin Boulevard in downtown Jersey City.

RENT

The company’s fall mainstage production will be RENT, with book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will run September 24–October 18, directed by Joshua M. Feder. The production will be presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

JC Fridays

Art House will continue producing JC Fridays, a quarterly citywide arts festival launched in 2006 that activates galleries, businesses, restaurants, and public spaces across Jersey City.

The 2026 events include March 6, featuring LED screen art trucks showcasing community-submitted video art; June 5, unveiling a public installation of 100 artist-designed flags at Lincoln Park; and September 11, when a 25-hour dance celebration with 25 local musicians, bands, and DJs will commemorate the organization’s founding and the city’s resilience.

Core Programs

Art House’s core programs will continue throughout the anniversary year. HerStory: An Oratory Play, directed by Burns and presented with Jersey City Council President Joyce E. Watterman, will take place March 21 and feature monologues based on the experiences of Jersey City women.

The INKubator New Play Program & Festival, directed by Alex Tobey, will run May 4–6 and May 11–13, presenting staged readings of new plays developed through the organization’s playwright incubator.

The Jersey City Comedy Festival, co-produced with Rich Kiamco, will take place June 9–13 and feature stand-up performers from across North America competing for prizes while participating in professional development programming.

In December, the History Play Partnership Program will commission playwright Sarah Cuneo to develop a new work inspired by Hudson County history. The initiative is funded by the New Jersey State Historical Commission and administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development.

Monthly Series and Gallery Exhibitions

The Art House Gallery, curated by Andrea McKenna, will continue presenting 11 exhibitions annually featuring local and regional artists. The gallery hosts opening receptions and artist talks and is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00–4:00 p.m.

Monthly programs include Classic Cinema Club, a film series hosted by Jonathan Bernstein; FOCUS: Innovative Choreography Series, co-produced with Kenia Rosete Dance; UNPLUGGED: Jersey City, a live music series hosted by Justin Garcia; and Your Voice, Our Band, an open mic series hosted by Saphire Oshun featuring jazz standards performed with a live band.

Education and Community Programs

Art House continues to expand its education initiatives, partnering with organizations including Skyline Arts, School of Rock Hoboken, WonderWorkz, and Educational Arts Team. In 2025 the nonprofit awarded $10,000 in student scholarships and plans to continue that support in 2026.

The organization will also continue distributing microgrants through the Javiera Rodriguez Legacy Art Fund and offering acting and visual arts classes for children and adults, alongside its Arts in Education program providing instruction for K–12 students across Hudson County.

To mark its anniversary, Art House has launched the GIVE25 campaign encouraging supporters to contribute $25, $250, or $2,500 to support future programming.