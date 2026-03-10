Graham Nash Comes to State Theatre of New Jersey

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Graham Nash will perform a career-spanning retrospective from his six-decades of contributions to contemporary music at State Theatre New Jersey on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 8:00PM. Joined by Todd Caldwell (keyboards), Adam Minkoff (bass, drums, guitar and vocals), and Zack Djanikian (guitar, bass, drums, and vocals), Nash will take the audience on a musical journey that encompasses his years with The Hollies; Crosby, Stills, & Nash; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; and his beloved solo efforts.

Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee—with Crosby, Stills, and Nash and with the Hollies. He was also inducted twice into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN, and he is a GRAMMY® Award-winner.

Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his multi-faceted career stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century. His remarkable body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies opus, including “On a Carousel” and “Carrie Anne,” continues all the way to Now (2023), his most recent solo album.

The original classic union of Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young) lasted but 20 months. Yet their songs are lightning rods embedded in our DNA, starting with Nash’s “Marrakesh Express,” and “Lady of the Island,” from the first Crosby, Stills & Nash LP (1969), and “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” on CSNY’s Déjà Vu (1970).

Nash’s solo career debuted with Songs For Beginners (1971), which included “Chicago/We Can Change the World” and “Military Madness” and others. In addition to his string of solo albums, he has performed and recorded with David Crosby as Crosby/Nash. Their eponymously titled Graham Nash/David Crosby (1972), is bookended by Nash’s “Southbound Train” and “Immigration Man.”