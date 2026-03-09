Bergen County Players To Host Post-Show Talkback With Dan Daily, Star Of Broadway Production of THE CAKE

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will host a special post-show talkback with Dan Daily, who starred in the the Manhattan Theater Club production of The Cake. The Talkback session, which is included in the ticket price, will take place immediately after the 8PM performance on Friday, March 20th.

The timely and touching dramedy, written by Bekah Brunstetter, producer/writer for the hit TV series This is Us, was inspired by real-life headlines and a case that made its way to the Supreme Court. It centers around a warm devout baker who faces a conflict of faith when the daughter of her late Best Friend asks her to create a wedding cake for her and her lesbian partner. The Cake grapples with many issues - especially the complexity of changing long-held beliefs, as well as the need to humanize both sides of the political and religious divide.

Daily's role in the play was "Tim," the hard-working husband of the baker, whose values align with his wife's but who prefers to avoid conflict. "The relevance in the play is in the reaction of today's audience. It's relevant in that it doesn't tell the audience what to think, but it tells the audience to think, period. It's also got some laughs and that's almost always welcome."

Daily has film credits that include Duplicity, Seabiscuit and The Wolf of Wall Street. He has also appeared in numerous episodes of Law & Order, FBI and Ed. In addition to his role in The Cake, he has had numerous theatrical parts in dozens of productions, including Richard III, The Master Builder, Major Barbara and The Cherry Orchard.

The Cake runs from March 14 to April 11.

The Bergen County Players, Inc. is a non-Equity, non-profit community theater company dedicated to presenting quality productions for the enrichment of the community.