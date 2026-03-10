THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI Comes to the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has announced its 2026 holiday production, The Gifts of the Magi — a heartwarming musical adaptation of the beloved stories by O. Henry. Running December 5th through December 31st at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison, this enchanting production celebrates the spirit of generosity, devotion, and the true meaning of the season.

With a heartwarming book by acclaimed playwright Mark St. Germain and memorable music by Randy Courts, The Gifts of the Magi weaves together two O. Henry holiday classics — “The Gift of the Magi” and “The Cop and the Anthem.” Together, these celebrated artists bring warmth, humor, and emotional resonance to one of the most cherished holiday tales ever written.

Set in turn-of-the-century London, the story follows young newlyweds Jim and Della, who each secretly sacrifice their most treasured possession to purchase a meaningful holiday gift for the other. What unfolds is a tender and ironic reminder that love — not material wealth — is the greatest gift of all. This musical adaptation expands upon the intimate story with a delightful score, vivid theatrical storytelling, and a rich ensemble that brings the world of O. Henry’s London to vibrant life. Company favorite Paul Mullins, who has brought holiday classics like A Christmas Carol and It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play to the STNJ stage, will direct.

“Courts and Germain’s charming adaptation is a piece I have wanted to share with our audiences for quite some time,” said Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe. “With its unforgettable music and timeless story, Gifts… brings the magic of the holidays to life — celebrating generosity, love, and the joy of giving. It’s a warm, uplifting theatrical experience and a perfect holiday treat for the whole family.”

Known for its compelling Shakespeare productions and dynamic classic adaptations, STNJ remains committed to producing theatrical work that pairs creative excellence with audience-centered storytelling. The Gifts of the Magi promises to be a moving and joyous theatrical event for audiences of all ages — filled with romance, humor, and the timeless message that selfless love is the truest gift of all.