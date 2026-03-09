Photos: Princeton Symphony Orchestra In Concert at Richardson Auditorium

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

See photos from the Princeton Symphony Orchestra concerts held March 7–8 at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton.

The program included the world premiere of VAUDEVILLE IN TEAL, a new 23-minute work by Julian Grant for harpsichord and small orchestra, performed by harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani.

Also on the program was Extra(ordinarily) Fancy by Viet Cuong, a concerto for two oboes performed by PSO principal oboist Lillian Copeland and oboist Erin Gustafson.

The concert also featured the complete version of Pulcinella by Igor Stravinsky, based on music attributed to Giovanni Battista Pergolesi with libretto by Léonide Massine. Soprano Aubry Ballarò, tenor Nicholas Nestorak, and bass Hunter Enoch performed the vocal roles.

Rossen Milanov conducted the performances.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concerts at Richardson Auditorium will feature works by Aaron Copland, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Sergei Prokofiev, with cellist Maja Bogdanović appearing as soloist.

Photo Credit: PSO