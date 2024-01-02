State Theatre New Jersey to Present DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE! This Month

This roarsome interactive show for the whole family follows an intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing dinosaurs.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

State Theatre New Jersey to Present DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE! This Month

State Theatre New Jersey will present Dinosaur World Live! on Saturday, January 20 at 1pm and 5pm.Tickets range from $19-$49.  

 

This roarsome interactive show for the whole family follows an intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing dinosaurs. Using stunning puppetry to bring these remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus, and Triceratops. A special meet and greet after the show offers all the brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.   

 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at Click Here. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 

  

About State Theatre New Jersey 

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre’s historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances. 

 




