State Theatre New Jersey to Present DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE

State Theatre New Jersey will present Dinosaur World Live on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1pm. Tickets are $15-$35.

This roarsome interactive show for the whole family follows an intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing dinosaurs. Using stunning puppetry to bring these remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus, and Triceratops. A special meet and greet after the show offers all our brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

At this performance, State Theatre has partnered with REPLENISH to host a drive for canned and packaged goods. Accepted items for donation include canned meats, macaroni & cheese, rice, cereal, pasta, granola bars, diapers, paper products, soap, shampoo, and toothpaste.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

IMPORTANT COVID-19 SAFETY REQUIREMENTS

State Theatre has implemented important guidelines to protect the health of our guests, staff, artists, and crew. All patrons must follow these guidelines for entry into the theater. Visit STNJ.org/policies for full information.