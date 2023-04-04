State Theatre New Jersey and The Stress Factory Comedy Club present Tim Dillon Live on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$69.

Tim Dillon is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. In 2016, he was a new face at the Montreal Comedy Festival and won the title of New York's Funniest at Carolines NY Comedy Festival. He was named of the top ten comics you need to know by Rolling Stone magazine in 2017. A year later, Tim Dillon premiered two specials, a Comedy Central Half Hour and a Netflix Quarter hour. He created and hosts Tim Dillon's Real NY Tour which takes the audience on a double decker bus through Manhattan.

Dillon has performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Glasgow Comedy Festival, SXSW, among others. He has been on the Christ Gethard show on Fusion, Gotham Comedy Live on AXS tv, Fox's Red Eye, Tru Tv's Comedy Knockout, and season two of WYFD with Big Jay Oakerson on Seeso. He currently hosts a Podcast called The Tim Dillon Show.

About The Stress Factory

The Stress Factory Comedy Club has been entertaining New Jersey for over 20 years with the best stand-up comedians the industry. Comedians such as Dave Attell, Jim Breuer, Kevin Pollack, Richard Lewis, Drew Carey, Charlie Murphy, Brian Regan, Jim Norton, Bill Burr, Vinnie Brand, Gilbert Gottfried, Doug Stanhope, Aries Spears, Artie Lang, Chris Rock, and many more.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey has reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.