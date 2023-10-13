State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

State Theatre New Jersey presents a screening of the cult classic movie musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, October 28 at 11pm.

In addition to the screening, from 9pm to 11pm, there is a pre-show party hosted by Rutgers' Cabaret Theatre with live music by The Generation Gap Band, a full-service bar, and a costume contest. Tickets are $15 and includes a goodie bag of props (while supplies last).

Starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, and Meat Loaf, The Rocky Horror Picture Show film features the songs “The Time Warp,” “Dammit Janet,” “Sweet Transvestite,” and “Science Fiction/Double Feature.”

Ticket holders will receive a free goodie bag of props and are encouraged to sing-along to the movie and dress up for our Time Warp Costume Contest for prizes.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

