State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

State Theatre New Jersey presents a screening of the cult classic movie musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, October 28 at 11pm.

In addition to the screening, from 9pm to 11pm, there is a pre-show party hosted by Rutgers' Cabaret Theatre with live music by The Generation Gap Band, a full-service bar, and a costume contest. Tickets are $15 and includes a goodie bag of props (while supplies last). 

 

Starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, and Meat Loaf, The Rocky Horror Picture Show film features the songs “The Time Warp,” “Dammit Janet,” “Sweet Transvestite,” and “Science Fiction/Double Feature.”  

 

Ticket holders will receive a free goodie bag of props and are encouraged to sing-along to the movie and dress up for our Time Warp Costume Contest for prizes.  

 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 

  

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances. 

 

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund. 




1
