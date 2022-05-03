State Theatre New Jersey Presents Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY This Month

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory for four performances on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 8pm; Saturday, May 14 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, May 15 at 2pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.

Golden Ticket Contest with Thomas Sweet in New Brunswick

In celebration of Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory coming to town, State Theatre has partnered with Thomas Sweet in New Brunswick for a special Golden Ticket contest for a chance to win for 4 free tickets to the show on May 13-15. From now until the show opens, Thomas Sweet will be including a flyer with all orders, and some of them include a magical Golden Ticket giving the bearer four free admissions to the magical world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. To enter, just place an order at Thomas Sweet or ask for a free flyer. Thomas Sweet is located at 55-57 Easton Ave.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Leading the cast as the extraordinary chocolate maker, Willy Wonka, is Cody Garcia, with Jackson Greenspan, William Goldsman, and Coleman Simmons (from New Jersey) alternating in the title role of Charlie Bucket.

They will be joined by Steve McCoy as Grandpa Joe, Claire Leyden as Mrs. Bucket, Audrey Belle Adams as Mrs. Gloop, Zakiya Baptiste as Violet Beauregarde, Katie Fay Francis as Mrs. Teavee, Scott Fuss as Mr. Salt, Branden R. Mangan (from New Jersey) as Mr. Beauregarde, Angela Palladini as Veruca Salt, Nic Mains as Augustus Gloop, and Matthew Boyd Snyder as Mike Teavee.

Rounding out the cast, David Nick Alea, Bernie Baldassaro, Gina Daugherty, Anthony DaSilva, Nico DiPrimio, Nicole Hale, Camryn Hampton, Joe Hornberger, Fiona Claire Huber, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Melissa J. Hunt, Collin O'Neill, PJ Palmer, Jenna Brooke Scannelli, Lauren Soto, Luis Villar, and Nicole Zelka.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory features direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour's original direction by three-time Tony® Award-winner Jack O'Brien.Original music by Grammy®, Emmy® and Tony® Award-winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy® and Tony® Award-winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre David Greig, based on original choreography by Tony® Award nominee and Emmy® Award-winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory features original scenic and costume design by five-time Tony® Award nominee Mark Thompson, which has been recreated by Christine Peters; lighting design by four-time Tony® Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award-winner Basil Twist, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates / Luc Verschueren, and orchestrations by three-time Tony® Award-winner Doug Besterman.