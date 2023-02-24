Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre New Jersey Presents R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Thsi March

R.E.S.P.E.C.T takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph in a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time, Aretha Franklin.

Feb. 24, 2023  

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute celebrating the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin on Saturday, March 11 at 8pm and Sunday, March 12 at 2pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.

Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, R.E.S.P.E.C.T takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph in a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect," and many more.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is staged by Christina Sajous (Spongebob Squarepants, Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, American Idiot, Baby It's You) who leads the creative team, including Darnell White (Music Direction), Matthew Deinhart (Lighting Design), Taylor Edelle Stuart (Video Design), Joshua Liebert (Sound Design), Antonio Consuegra (Wardrobe & Hair Stylist), Tracey Moore (Casting Director), and Jamal Howard (Associate Director).

This brand-new production is adapted from McGee Entertainment's Australian touring smash-hit, RESPECT-The Aretha Franklin Story starring Angie Narayan (Australian Idol), also known as Australia's "Soul Mama," which continues to play to sold out audiences across Australia.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey has reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.




WHY THE HELL NOT? to be Presented by TSquared Production Company and Unidentified Stages i Photo
WHY THE HELL NOT? to be Presented by TSquared Production Company and Unidentified Stages in March
Why the Hell Not?, an evening of unexpected monologues curated in honor of Women’s History Month, will come to the South Orange Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 9th at 7:30pm for a one-night-only event.
SISTER ACT Comes to the Weehawken High School Stage In March Photo
SISTER ACT Comes to the Weehawken High School Stage In March
Weehawken High School Theater will produce Sister Act, a feel-good comedy smash based on the hit film! Performances are March 10th and 11th at 7pm followed by a Sensory Friendly performance on March 12th at 1pm.
Interview: Evelyn Collins, Fredi Walker-Browne of RAISIN at Axelrod PAC Photo
Interview: Evelyn Collins, Fredi Walker-Browne of RAISIN at Axelrod PAC
'Raisin' will run from February 24 to March 12.
Musical Seaside Chat With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held in Avon-By-The-Sea Photo
Musical Seaside Chat With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held in Avon-By-The-Sea
Producer Karen Morris, of Sand Castle Communications and The Rat Pack Music Alliance, presents another swingin' seaside event featuring musical icon, Frank Sinatra, on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.

