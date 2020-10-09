State Theatre New Jersey Presents MILK & COOKIES With Charlotte Blake Alston

Milk & Cookies is an online, lively storytelling and music series for families. This program is perfect for children ages 3-10.

Charlotte Blake Alston has shared her African and African American tales with audiences from Cape Town to Carnegie Hall, at events ranging from concerts in Japan to the U.S. Presidential Inaugural festivities. Be ready to clap, sing, and play a part in telling the stories!

Although they can't meet in person to provide milk and cookies for this virtual series, they want to provide some fun snack ideas for you and your family to make at home! Listen to Charlotte Blake Alston's wonderful adaptation of "The Starfish" while enjoying these Starfish Sandwiches, or enjoy her "Hole in the Sea" tales from African, German, and African American traditions with these Under The Sea Graham Crackers.

Your participation is a donation to State Theatre New Jersey's family programs. Donate What You Can-a minimum donation of $10 gives you access to this Milk & Cookies Show for you and your family, larger donation amounts are greatly appreciated and help support State Theatre's family programming.

You will receive an email the day of the event with a link to watch the performance. Watch it right away or save for later. The link they provide you will be active until December 23, 2020. Any questions, email info@stnj.org.

Please note: Existing ticket holders for this event will receive an email with the link to view this event on October 24 at 10am.

Event Page: https://www.stnj.org/event/mc-charlotte-blake-alston

