State Theatre New Jersey Presents LEGALLY BLONDE THIS MUSICAL This Month

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Legally Blonde-The Musical on Friday, April 28 at 8pm; Saturday, April 29 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, April 30 at 2pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.

Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde-The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves, contrary to dated bias, that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.

Things are groovy for Elle Woods but suddenly her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more "serious" about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to also get admitted to Harvard. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and her strengths, as she sets out to change the narrative. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

The touring production will feature Hannah Bonnet (from New Jersey) as Elle Woods, Woody White as Emmett Forrest, Ashley Morton as Paulette, Chris Carsten as Professor Callahan, James Oblak as Warner, Lea Sevola (from New Jersey) as Vivienne, Jesse Lynn Harte as Margot, Taylor Lloyd as Serena, Kaelee Albritton as Brooke Windham, and Rory Furry-King as Pilar.

The ensemble features Harley Barton, Chanel Black, Carly Caviglia, Meg Frost, Jack Gimpel, Matthew Dean Hollis, Reagan Kennedy, Alexis Loiselle, Brandon Moreno, Pablo Pernia, Bernard Richards, Gill Vaughn-Spencer, and Emma Wilcox.

The 2022-2023 national tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc. The musical is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright, with lighting by Charlie Morrison and stunning new elaborate video design by Jon Infante. Casting is by Alison Franck.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.