State Theatre New Jersey Presents Dave Mason, June 5

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dave Mason: Endangered Species Tour 2023 on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm. Opening for Dave Mason is Southern rock group, The Georgia Thunderbolts. Tickets range from $29-$79.

Dave Mason left Traffic in 1969 to pursue a solo career in the U.S. Mason has penned over 100 songs and has three gold albums: Alone Together, Dave Mason, Mariposa De Oro, and one platinum album Let It Flow, which contained the Top 10 single "We Just Disagree."

In addition to cranking out hits, Mason has performed on, or contributed to, a number of famous albums, including: The Rolling Stones' Beggars Banquet, George Harrison's All Things Must Pass, Paul McCartney and Wings' Venus and Mars, and Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland. Mason is featured playing acoustic guitar in "All Along the Watchtower" on Electric Ladyland, a favorite in Mason's live shows.

Mason, a prolific artist in his own right, has collaborated with an enviable list of the who's who in the music industry including Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, Rita Coolidge, Delaney & Bonnie, Leon Russell, Ron Wood, Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton, and Jim Capaldi, just to name a few.

The band features Dave Mason on guitars and vocals, Marty Fera on percussion, Tony Patler on keys and vocals, Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, and Ray Cardwell on bass and vocals.

Opening for Dave Mason is The Georgia Thunderbolts. The southern rock band's hits include, "Looking for an Old Friend," "Lend a Hand," "It's Alright," and "Take it Slow." The Georgia Thunderbolts features TJ Lyle, Riley Couzzort, Logan Tolbert, Bristol Perry, and Zach Everett.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at Click Here.

