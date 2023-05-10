State Theatre New Jersey Presents Dave Mason, June 5

Opening for Dave Mason is Southern rock group, The Georgia Thunderbolts.

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dave Mason: Endangered Species Tour 2023 on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm. Opening for Dave Mason is Southern rock group, The Georgia Thunderbolts. Tickets range from $29-$79.

Dave Mason left Traffic in 1969 to pursue a solo career in the U.S. Mason has penned over 100 songs and has three gold albums: Alone Together, Dave Mason, Mariposa De Oro, and one platinum album Let It Flow, which contained the Top 10 single "We Just Disagree."

In addition to cranking out hits, Mason has performed on, or contributed to, a number of famous albums, including: The Rolling Stones' Beggars Banquet, George Harrison's All Things Must Pass, Paul McCartney and Wings' Venus and Mars, and Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland. Mason is featured playing acoustic guitar in "All Along the Watchtower" on Electric Ladyland, a favorite in Mason's live shows.

Mason, a prolific artist in his own right, has collaborated with an enviable list of the who's who in the music industry including Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, Rita Coolidge, Delaney & Bonnie, Leon Russell, Ron Wood, Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton, and Jim Capaldi, just to name a few.

The band features Dave Mason on guitars and vocals, Marty Fera on percussion, Tony Patler on keys and vocals, Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, and Ray Cardwell on bass and vocals.

Opening for Dave Mason is The Georgia Thunderbolts. The southern rock band's hits include, "Looking for an Old Friend," "Lend a Hand," "It's Alright," and "Take it Slow." The Georgia Thunderbolts features TJ Lyle, Riley Couzzort, Logan Tolbert, Bristol Perry, and Zach Everett.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at Click Here. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey has reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU