THE PEKING ACROBATS To Perform At NJPAC This Month

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present THE PEKING ACROBATS for two performances at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on March 28.

The internationally known troupe will appear on the Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage in the Victoria Theater, presenting a program of traditional Chinese acrobatics that combines physical feats with theatrical presentation.

The performance includes chair-stacking acts, tumbling, juggling, trick cycling, contortion, and balancing routines. Accompanied by music and stage effects, the program highlights techniques developed in Chinese acrobatic traditions.

The Peking Acrobats will perform twice on March 28, with shows scheduled at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Tickets are available at NJPAC.org, by calling 888-GO-NJPAC (888-466-5722), or through the NJPAC box office.