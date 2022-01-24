State Theatre New Jersey Presents Air Supply February 4

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents multi-platinum artists Air Supply on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8pm. Tickets range from $35-$85.

Graham Russell's powerful lyrics combined with Russell Hitchcock's unique voice, and a vast supply of hits including, "Making Love Out of Nothing at All," "Goodbye," "Lost in Love," "It's Never Too Late," "The One That You Love," "Sweet Dreams," and "All Out of Love," have branded Air Supply a household name in the world of soft rock and pop music.

Air Supply duo, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met on May 12, 1975, the first day of rehearsals for Jesus Christ Superstar in Sydney, Australia; they became instant friends and soon began playing late night gigs at pizza parlors, coffee bars and night clubs with just one guitar and two voices. They quickly gained a reputation for great harmonies and for original songs that Russell was constantly writing. They made a demo on a cassette of two songs, "Love and Other Bruises" and "If You Knew Me" and took it to every record company in Sydney. Everyone turned it down but one-CBS Records.



They made a single in one afternoon and it shot to number one on the national charts. That same year, they opened for Rod Stewart across Australia and then throughout the U.S. and Canada playing all of the famous huge venues. They found new fans but did not break the U.S. market.



Back in Australia they had to start again and made a record called Life Support. On this record was "Lost in Love" which went Top 10 in Australia and somehow found its way to music industry executive Clive Davis in New York.



Davis immediately signed Air Supply to Arista Records and in 1980 "Lost in Love" became the fastest selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. Now Air Supply was on their way. The second single was "All Out of Love," and that went up the charts even quicker.



Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles' run of consecutive top five singles. The albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies. "Lost in Love" was named Song of the Year in 1980, and, with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies.



The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock's soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell's simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply. However, it is the live shows that always hold audience's captive around the world. They were the first Western group to tour China, Taiwan, and countless other countries that before would not allow pop music across their borders. In 1983 they recorded "Making Love Out Of Nothing At All" by Jim Steinman which solidified the group as a permanent force in modern music. This song was released on The Greatest Hits album which soared past seven million copies.



"Lost in Love," "All Out of Love," "The One That You Love," "Sweet Dreams," and "Making Love Out Of Nothing At All" have each achieved multi-million plays on the radio.



In July 2005, their live DVD, It Was 30 Years Ago Today celebrated 30 years of success around the world and in that same month, Air Supply smashed attendance records when, in Cuba, at one show they played to 175,000 people.



In 2013, the duo was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association's Hall of Fame. Air Supply celebrated their 45th anniversary in 2020 and continue to delight audiences all over the world.

