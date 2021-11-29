State Theatre New Jersey Presents ANASTASIA This Weekend

State Theatre New Jersey presents ANASTASIA - The New Broadway Musical on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8pm; Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

With music by Ragtime's Stephen Flaherty and a book by celebrated playwright Terrance McNally, the musical has garnered worldwide recognition. The show played to sold out audiences on Broadway for more than three years before expanding its global community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets.

The cast includes Kyla Stone as Anya, Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Taya Diggs, and Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Mikayla Agrella, Lance Timothy Barker, William Aaron Bishop, Harrison Drake, Thomas Henke, Dakota Hoar, Veronica Rae Jiao, Evin Johnson, Ceron Jones, Madeline Kendall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Victoria Madden, Christian McQueen, Elizabeth Ritacco, Taylor Stanger, Sarah Statler, and Lauren Teyke.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Original Choreographer), Bill Burns (Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Jeremy Lyons (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres, CSA.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.