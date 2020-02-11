State Theatre New Jersey Hosts 4th Annual Women's Tea

State Theatre New Jersey will host its 4th annual Women's Tea on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 to raise funds for State Theatre New Jersey's arts access initiatives. The event includes a networking hour and special performance by violinist Suliman Tekalli, a Center for Musical Excellence Young Artist.

Tickets and sponsorships are available from $175, and both men and women are welcome to help support this important cause. For tickets, call 732- 247-2700, ext. 594 or email Lvanderveer@stnj.org. For more information visit STNJ.org/WomensTea.

"We look forward to hosting our 4th annual Women's Tea and welcoming guests to this wonderful event in support of the State Theatre New Jersey's mission to create arts access to people of all ages and backgrounds," said Sarah K. Chaplin, State Theatre New Jersey President & CEO.

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, State Theatre New Jersey is committed to giving back to the community, providing hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth in free and greatly-subsidized admissions for mainstage and educational programs annually. Over 40,000 underserved individuals statewide benefit-including students from low-income schools, veterans, children on the autism spectrum, seniors, charities, and local families.

The Women's Tea is a major component of State Theatre New Jersey's year-round efforts to support women's leadership and welcome professional women and community leaders to connect with each other through the performing arts-over special events, panel discussions, networking gatherings, and world-class performances.

Featuring special guest and Center for Musical Excellence Young Artist and violinist Suliman Tekalli, and a conversation with State Theatre's President & CEO Sarah K. Chaplin. The Women's Tea program will recognize the valuable contribution artists and attendees have had on the community, through their dedication to dozens of charities, public service, their families, and their commitment to excellence.

The Women's Tea committee includes Anne Marie Almasi, Almasi Site and Utility Company; Barbara Barnett, Entrepreneur; Betsy Garlatti; Sally Glick, SobelCo; Colleen Logan, SobelCo; Anne Picone, Marketsmith; Jessica Viotto, PNC; and Wendy Wiebalk, Cahn & Parra, LLC (State Theatre Trustee).





