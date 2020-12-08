State Theatre New Jersey Announces JAGGED: LIVE IN NYC: A BROADWAY REUNION CONCERT

State Theatre New Jersey has joined performing arts centers around the country to present Jagged: Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert on a livestream premiere on Sunday, December 13 and on-demand access through Tuesday, December 15. In honor of the #SaveOurStages movement, this show's purpose is to support the nation's theatres by partnering with Performing Arts Centers and Regional Theatre to combat from significant revenue loss throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Ticket sales begin at $33 that include access to this virtual Livestream and on-demand video available following the show. Special add-on packages are available in limited quantities that range from a Jagged Little Pill Companion Book, VIP Experience, Broadway Wine Club, to VIP swag. To purchase tickets for Jagged: Live in NYC, go to STNJ.org. A portion of each ticket helps support State Theatre New Jersey.

For the first time in 10 months, Broadway is being brought back to the stage in New York City with the cast of Jagged Little Pill for a special concert event that will be livestreamed all across the country. Cast members Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, Elizabeth Stanley, Antonio Cipriano, Jagged Little Broadway Band, and more will perform musical selections from Jagged Little Pill.

The musical Jagged Little Pill was inspired by Alanis Morissette's GrammyÒ Award-winning album of the same name. Many of the song selections featured in the musical are from this album. Additionally, Glen Ballard, American songwriter and lyricist who produced the album, joined Morissette in developing the rest of the music for the show with additional music by Michael Farrell and Guy Sigsworth who had both previously worked with Morissette on other music productions.

Jagged Little Pill tells a story of the Healy's a family who is seen as picture-perfect but instead, each family member has their own underlying situations that are not known to the public. The mother has developed an addiction to painkillers, the father is an overworked lawyer, the adopted daughter is rebellious and battles with sexuality and the son struggles to keep up his flawless identity. This intimate musical encompasses themes of individuality and accepting one's identity or story and demonstrates nontraditional stories not normally displayed in musicals.

