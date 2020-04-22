State Theatre New Jersey Announces Broadway Singing Contest

State Theatre New Jersey announces the State Theatre New Jersey Broadway Singing Contest. The stage is currently silent, but the theater is busy behind the scenes planning for the day that it will once again be able to present the world-class Broadway shows its audiences have come to expect. The theater is steadfast in its commitment to provide a place of entertainment, laughter, inspiration, and relief.

During this time of social distancing the theater has created Culture Fix, a webpage of arts related content, video, and activities for the entire family at STNJ.org/culturefix.

As part of the online cultural content being created, State Theatre is announcing its Broadway Singing Contest. This contest has been set in anticipation of the soon-to-be-announced State Theatre New Jersey's 2020-21 Broadway Series. The Broadway Singing Contest winner will win two Golden Tickets to all five of the State Theatre's main Broadway Series shows in the 2020-21 Broadway Series. For more information on the contest visit STNJ.org/broadway-singing-contest.

All contestants must record a video of themselves singing a Broadway song. The song could be any Broadway show of their choice. Once recorded, the video should be uploaded to YouTube and the video link along with contact information must be filled out on the State Theatre's website at STNJ.org/broadway-singing-contest.

The contestants will be narrowed down to three finalists by State Theatre staff. All three finalist's performances will be posted on State Theatre's online channels to be voted on by the general public. The winner with the most votes will be announced at the same time as the State Theatre's 2020-21 Broadway Series. Contestants must be at least 15+ to enter.





