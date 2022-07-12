Staged Virtual Concert of ALL SHOOK UP Hosted by Jesse Walker to Benefit Project ALS

Help Make a Difference! New Jersey's Jesse Walker, host of the online celebrity show "The Jesse Walker Show," in support of Project ALS, will bring together New Jersey's best for a special benefit virtual performance of the Broadway musical *All Shook Up inspired by the music of Elvis Presley with book by 2-time Tony Award winner, Joe DiPietro and directed by Jesse Walker. The abridged concert performance will feature Drew DuBoff as Chad (aka, Elvis), Krystina Matos as Natalie, and Jesse Walker* as Dennis. The live streaming one-night only event is schedule for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 beginning at 8:00PM. All proceeds will to go benefit Project ALS Therapeutics Research.

2-time Tony Award winner, Joe DiPietro, puts his own spin on 12th Knight from Shakespeare. What if you put 12th Knight in modern day 1950's in a midwestern town on Rt. 66 using Elvis's 25 number 1 hits? This is what you get when you come see All Shook Up. It's the 12th Knight done in a modern way implementing Elvis's music. It's about a young mechanic named Natalie (played by Krystina Matos) who works at her dad's garage in 1950 on route 66. When a roustabout, named Chad (aka, Elvis - played by Drew DuBoff), comes to town because his motorcycle breaks down so he shakes the town up a bit. Natalie falls in love with Chad and decides to impersonate her best friend Dennis's cousin, Ed, to become "one of the guys" to convince Chad to go out with Natalie but what she doesn't know is that Dennis (played by Jesse Walker) has been in love with Natalie since Kindergarten and is trying to get her to fall in love with him in this semi-staged concert version of All Shook Up. This is a benefit for Project ALS and all the proceeds will go directly to them.

The ONE-NIGHT ONLY special benefit concert will live stream on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 8:00PM EST / 5:00PM PST.

Watch via livestream on all "The Jesse Walker Show" social media pages:

YOUTUBE

FACEBOOK

Donations may be made by visiting fundraise.projectals.org/give/351504/#!/donation/checkout

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit and support Project ALS therapeutics research.

Jesse Walker, named "Talk Show Host with Tenacity" by New Jersey's Bergen Record in 2005, has been producing, directing, choreographing, and acting in his own plays, as well as other revivals, since he was 15-years old. Walker runs his own theater group and puts on plays locally around his neighborhood almost every year. During high school, he hosted his own show on public access on ECTV in Emerson, NJ. After relocating and a 6-year break, Jesse returned via internet with his revamped debut of "The Jesse Walker Show." Musical theater credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Grease, Take Me As I Am (original), Smile Annie Farbissen, A Christmas Carol with a Jewish twist (an original adaptation). Television credits: "The Jesse Walker Show," and "Caroline Rhea." Awards: The New Jersey Governors Award for being the first handicapped person to have his own celebrity talk show.

Project ALS identifies and funds the most promising scientific research that will lead to the first effective treatments and a cure for ALS. They recruit the world's best scientists and doctors to work together-rationally and aggressively-to develop a better understanding of the ALS disease process and, in parallel, better therapeutic strategies. Project ALS is the world's first ALS organization to focus exclusively on research. They have raised over $100 million in 22 years to fund ALS research programs at leading academic institutions including Harvard University, Columbia University, UCSF, and the Salk Institute, and have made significant progress toward a cure for ALS.