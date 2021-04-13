South Street Seaport Museum Presents Webinar Series SEA SONGS AND SEA LIVES

South Street Seaport Museum expands its virtual sea chantey programming with the third installment of the Sea Songs and Sea Lives webinar series This Is Women's Work: Maritime Lives, featuring a conversation between Capt. Ann Loeding, Ashley Cruz, and Bonnie Milner, moderated by Laura Norwitz, on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 7pm ET. Register for the free event at seaportmuseum.org/womenswork.

In April, join tugboat Capt. Ann Loeding and New York Harbor School graduate/SUNY Maritime student Ashley Cruz, along with chantey singer Bonnie Milner of the Johnson Girls, to discuss the roles of women in modern maritime careers and the role of women in singing sea chanteys. The conversation will include the function of music and traditional culture on board, yesterday and today, illustrated with live song performances and with images from the Seaport Museum's collection. Lyrics will be provided so guests can sing along from home, and a brief Q&A will follow the presentation.

"Working on tugs I learned what it means to try my hardest at something," said Capt. Ann Loeding. "Being the only woman on the crew never bothered me -- it made for some very funny situations -- and, in the end, what mattered most to the guys was that I was doing my job."

The Sea Songs and Sea Lives webinar series will explore the lives of diverse groups of sailors today and in history through conversations with singers, sailors, historians, and more. During the Age of Sail, ships were made up of crew members from all over the world, and sailors' songs have reflected that diversity. Among the stories included will be sailors of African descent who played a key role in the Underground Railroad, women sailors who still face barriers in their trade, and queer sailors whose lives have only recently been treated respectfully in musical compositions.

Each webinar will tackle traditional repertoire while considering the challenges of both song origin and presentation in modern times. Information about the series is available here: https://seaportmuseum.org/sealives

"Though the Great Age of Sail is past, women have come forth and broken the glass overhead by breathing new life into these historic maritime work songs," said Bonnie Milner.

Seaport Museum's monthly sea-music event Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music - the original NYC chantey sing, now made popular on TikTok - continues virtually on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 2pm ET. From our living rooms and kitchens, join a round-robin of shared songs featuring members of The New York Packet and friends. Listen in, lead a song, and belt out the choruses for your neighbors to hear on the first Sunday of every month.

The event is FREE. Sign up here to receive the Zoom link 24 hours prior: seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing/.