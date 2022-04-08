South Orange Performing Arts Center to Host One Year Anniversary Show of LAUGHS IN THE LOFT

Laughs in the Loft is a monthly series hosted by South Orange-based comedian Joe Larson. Each show features several stand-up comedians. On Wednesday, June 1, SOPAC will celebrate the one-year anniversary of this series with a special show on the SOPAC mainstage.

"On June 1, Laughs in the Loft turns one-first and golden birthday all in one!-and we are throwing a hell of a party!" says Joe Larson. "For one night only, we will be moving the show downstairs into The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall."

Laughs in the Loft...on the Mainstage! comes to The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall, South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) on Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $30 at SOPACnow.org/laughs-in-the-loft-june-2022.

Get to know the June 1 lineup:

Jon Fisch - Jon Fisch has been seen on Comedy Central, "Last Comic Standing," "The Late Show with David Letterman" and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." Jon started his stand-up career in Boston, has been a staple of the NYC scene for years and he now lives in Montclair. His most recent move made him a NJ resident! Jon is one of the best comedy writers-tight, sharp and hilarious. He alone would be enough to build the show around, but we have more!



Usama Siddiquee - You might recognize Usama Siddiquee from BET, MTV, Bravo or "America's Got Talent," where he famously got into it with judge Heidi Klum. Usama is a force of nature on stage. His writing and stage presence are both on point. He has an impish side that likes to cause a little trouble.



Jessica Kirson - And last, but far from least, we have South Orange native Jessica Kirson. You may have seen her during one of her many appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," buying dinner at Ashley Marketplace on South Orange Avenue, or on her one-hour Comedy Central special "Bill Burr Presents Jessica Kirson: Talking to Myself." She is a comedy tornado that rips through the room leaving everyone in hysterics. She has played the mainstage at SOPAC before and we are beyond lucky to have her again.

Covid-19:

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test and wear a mask. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.

About SOPAC:

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council's performances, including the Classical Concert Series, Jazz 'N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.