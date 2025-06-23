South Jersey Jazz Society Presents JERSEY FRESH Jazz@ThePoint Festival

South Jersey Jazz Society (SJJS) recently announced that its annual jazz festival, Jazz@ThePoint, will take place from Oct. 16 to 18 in Somers Point. Titled “Jersey Fresh,” the three-day festival will highlight headlining artists that either were born in or currently reside in New Jersey. Headliners include Grammy Award-winner John Pizzarelli, Howard Paul, Michael Pedicin, Paul Jost, and Matt Cappy.
Now in its 26th year, Jazz@ThePoint continues to bring renowned International Artists and musicians to South Jersey. Past festivals have featured a long list of artists such as Joey DeFrancesco, Pat Martino, Randy Brecker, John Patitucci, Arturo O’Farrill, and the Dizzy Gillespie Afro-American Experience. This year’s performances will take place at Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar and Gateway Playhouse.
“This time we wanted to really focus on highlighting the talented artists from New Jersey,” said Nick Regine, president of SJJS. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring audiences some of the biggest and best musicians in this state, many of whom are recognized on the world stage.”
The festival schedule is as follows:
- Oct. 16: The Michael Pedicin Quartet
- Longtime South Jersey resident Michael Pedicin is a Philadelphia-born, world-class saxophonist who has performed with numerous jazz luminaries such as Maynard Ferguson, Pat Martino and Dave Brubeck. As a band leader, Pedicin has released an impressive 15 CDs.
- The show is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, at Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point.
- Admission is $15 for SJJS Members, $20 for Non-Members, free for SJJS Patrons.
- Oct. 17: John Pizzarelli (Featured headliner)
- Headlining Jazz@ThePoint is Grammy Award-winning guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli, who has been hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz.” Born in Paterson, Pizzarelli has established himself as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook, as well as the music of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim, and The Beatles.
- The show is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, at Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point.
- Tickets are $35.
- “Late Night Jazz” Oct. 17: The Matt Cappy Quartet
- Trumpeter, composer and arranger Matt Cappy hails from Berlin, and has been recording, touring and performing with the biggest names in music such as Jill Scott, John Legend, The Roots, Kirk Franklin, Mary J. Blige, The Mavericks, Queen Latifah, and Patti LaBelle. Cappy has performed around the globe from small clubs to big venues, appeared on national television shows and performed at major music festivals for more than 20 years.
- The show is 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, at Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar.
- Free admission.
- Oct. 18: The Benedetto All-Stars featuring Howard Paul and Friends (Featured headliner)
- Linwood’s own Howard Paul is a highly respected jazz guitarist who has performed with some of the world’s most revered jazz greats such as Bucky Pizzarelli, Tom Scott and Bob James. He also happens to be the president and CEO of Benedetto Guitars, an internationally renowned company that builds some of the world’s most collectable and expensive instruments. Accompanying Paul are jazz guitarists Dave Stryker and Jocelyn Gould, organist Tony Monaco, and drummer Byron Landham.
- The show is 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Gateway Playhouse.
- Tickets are $35.
- “Late Night Jazz” Oct. 18: The Paul Jost Quartet
- Paul Jost is a passionate multi-instrumentalist, composer and arranger, as well as an incredible jazz vocalist. After a long career as an instrumentalist and sideman with Billy Eckstine, Mark Murphy, Dr. John, Bucky Pizzarelli, Joe Farrell, Ron Carter, Ann Hampton Calloway, Sylvia Sims, and George Mesterhazy, among others, Jost launched his solo vocal career in 2014. He served as musical director at Golden Nugget Atlantic City and as music director for singer Morgana King.
- The show is 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar.
- Admission is free.
Combo tickets to both headlining concerts – John Pizzarelli and Howard Paul – can be purchased for $60 at Gateway Playhouse.
“We have a very special festival this year with a range of incredibly gifted artists with ties to the Garden State,” said Regine. “We are so proud to have these wonderful musicians play in their ‘home turf’ for our festival.”
