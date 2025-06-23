South Jersey Jazz Society Presents JERSEY FRESH Jazz@ThePoint Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Jersey Jazz Society (SJJS) recently announced that its annual jazz festival, Jazz@ThePoint, will take place from Oct. 16 to 18 in Somers Point. Titled “Jersey Fresh,” the three-day festival will highlight headlining artists that either were born in or currently reside in New Jersey. Headliners include Grammy Award-winner John Pizzarelli, Howard Paul, Michael Pedicin, Paul Jost, and Matt Cappy.

Now in its 26th year, Jazz@ThePoint continues to bring renowned International Artists and musicians to South Jersey. Past festivals have featured a long list of artists such as Joey DeFrancesco, Pat Martino, Randy Brecker, John Patitucci, Arturo O’Farrill, and the Dizzy Gillespie Afro-American Experience. This year’s performances will take place at Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar and Gateway Playhouse.

“This time we wanted to really focus on highlighting the talented artists from New Jersey,” said Nick Regine, president of SJJS. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring audiences some of the biggest and best musicians in this state, many of whom are recognized on the world stage.”

The festival schedule is as follows:

Combo tickets to both headlining concerts – John Pizzarelli and Howard Paul – can be purchased for $60 at Gateway Playhouse.

“We have a very special festival this year with a range of incredibly gifted artists with ties to the Garden State,” said Regine. “We are so proud to have these wonderful musicians play in their ‘home turf’ for our festival.”

For more information, go to SouthJerseyJazzSociety.org.

