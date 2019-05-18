Shefik Returns Again As Master Of Ceremonies For Autism Awareness Benefit

For the third consecutive year, media personality Shefik will return as Master of Ceremonies for Shop. Sell. Strut!. Miranda Eldridge will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies. The event takes place at iPlay America, 110 Schanck Road, Warehouse 100, Freehold, New Jersey 07728, on Sunday, May 19, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased online at https://one.bidpal.net/shopsellstrut3/ticketing, with prices ranging from $25 to $30. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Morgan Marie Michael Foundation (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization), for individuals on the autism spectrum. In 2018, the event had 15 ambassadors with a 2019 goal of 30 ambassadors. This year, the event currently has 43 ambassadors. This constitutes a 500% increase in ambassador fundraising.

Shop. Sell. Strut! is a fashion forward event, the most unique of its kind. The highlight is a couture fashion show, featuring the latest runway trends from top designers, including the fashion line Brand A. Recording artist Tommy Byrne will invigorate the crowd with a headlining performance, and recording artist Ginger May will sing the national anthem of the United States. Myra Mrowicki will serve as host of the Pink Carpet, Troy Alexander will serve as Lead Photographer, and DJ Nick will keep the flow moving and grooving with his musical talents.

His Royal Highness Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan Al-Nu'Man VIII, Her Excellency Pascale Nemri of the Royal House of Ghassan, and Baroness Olga Papkovitch of Russia will also be in-attendance as special guests. In addition, Baroness Olga will be a featured designer at the event, showcasing her latest fashion-forward trends.

Prince Gharios the Sovereign Prince of the Arab Dynasty of the Ghassanids, as well as a writer, scholar, humanitarian, artist, and master of martial arts. He is internationally recognized as the heir of the Ghassanid Dynasty, descendant and heir of Christian Arab Kings, Byzantine Emperors, and also from the Lebanese Sheiks Chemor. His ascendants ruled from biblical times in Yemen until 1747 CE in Lebanon. The titles of the El Chemor family were recognized by the Ottoman empire until its end (1924 CE) and also by the Lebanese republic until the present date. The family's history was kept and validated for centuries by the Maronite Church under the Holy See (Vatican) and the authority of the Pope. The Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan was granted "Special Consultative Status" by the United Nations Economical and Social Council.

"I am continuing my dedication to improving the lives of all affected by autism, and I am honored to welcome His Royal Highness Prince Gharios El Chemor as a special guest to this year's event." says Shefik. "Once again, it is a humbling experience to be a part of the philanthropic endeavors of the Morgan Marie Michael Foundation."

"Philanthropy begins with the passion and desire to affect change but achieves success through the dedication of its people," says Alyssa Morgan Lego, Co-Founder at Morgan Marie Michael Foundation and Shop. Sell. Strut!. "The entire mission of the Morgan Marie Michael Foundation and Shop. Sell. Strut! brand is built upon the community coming together to foster cultural and societal change. Amanda Marie Witkowski and I often say that we are a collection of the people that we meet in life. It's about the village. We are blessed to have an incredible person like Shefik be such an instrumental part of our collection. His remarkable contributions to our movement are unparalleled. Thank you, Shefik, for strutting alongside us, as we pave the way for a life of acceptance, understanding, compassion, respect, and inclusion."

"Three is a charm and we are again honored to have Shefik as our Master of Ceremonies," adds Amanda Marie Witkowski, Co-Founder at Morgan Marie Michael Foundation and Shop. Sell. Strut!. "Year over year, this event has grown, and we are excited and energized to see our mission expanding. It takes a village, and as ours grows, we are so very optimistic about a future of inclusion, understanding, and respect. Shefik has supported the Morgan Marie Michael Foundation and individuals on the autism spectrum since the start, and we are so happy to be on this journey with him."

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability. Signs typically appear during early childhood and affect a person's ability to communicate and interact with others. ASD is defined by a certain set of behaviors and is a "spectrum condition" that affects individuals differently and to varying degrees. There is no known single cause of autism, but increased awareness and early diagnosis/intervention and access to appropriate services/supports lead to significantly improved outcomes.

Sponsors of Shop. Sell. Strut! include Kiewit, Thunder 106, and Hamilton Radio.

Celebrating over 20 years in the entertainment and technology industries, Shefik (http://shefik.info) is an accomplished industry insider, who has appeared on MTV, SiriusXM, PBS, TRT World (Turkey), network television, and print media. He has previously served as a host for Maarkah New York Fashion Week, and a judge for a local Miss America competition in New Jersey, the New York and New Jersey state pageants for USA National Miss, and the pageants for Miss Fashion Week Lehigh Valley and Miss Fashion Week Philadelphia. As a videographer and producer, his work has been featured in television broadcasts and video productions for TIME magazine, The Washington Center, "Unsung" (TV One), and Broadway World. Additionally, his photography has been featured in print and online publications, such as Daily Mail (United Kingdom), Harvard Kennedy School Magazine, Playbill, and China Press, as well as over 100 other websites in China. He is currently the Executive Producer and Host of the nationally syndicated terrestrial radio show "Shefik presents Invocation" (http://invocation.co).





