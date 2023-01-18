Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, And Sarah Jarosz To Take The Stage At MPAC, February 24

GRAMMY Award-winners Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, and Sarah Jarosz are joining forces once more for a very special collaborative tour. Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together In Concert will see all three artists uniting on stage for a singular evening of songs and stories from across their remarkable catalogues.

The tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 24 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$89.

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together In Concert marks the coming together of three extraordinary singer-songwriters, each of whom has proven a generational talent across more than three decades. The collective concert performances will showcase each artist's unique gifts - Colvin's distinctive fingerpicking, Cohn's signature piano, and Jarosz's stunning mastery of stringed instruments - with unprecedented new vocal and musical arrangements.

"After Marc and Sarah and I hit the road together for the first time in 2021, we knew we wanted to perform our show again in the future," says Shawn Colvin. "And now, in 2023, I'm so excited to announce that we are doing just that.

"All three of us are songwriters, singers, and instrumentalists, which will make for some very unique collaborations and arrangements as we share the stage together for the entire evening. Marc and Sarah both slay me with their artistry; Marc on the piano, and Sarah on several lovely stringed things, including mandolin, octave mandolin, guitar, and banjo. Singing with the two of them is an absolute joy. Hearing the songs they've written, night after night, never fails to raise the bar for me as a songwriter. I am an artist who usually performs solo acoustic, and it's thrilling for me to be part of a group of such amazing and accomplished musicians, both GRAMMY winners, and deservedly so. It is a privilege to be on tour with them both and I'm ecstatic to be in their company once again."

"I'm thrilled to be getting back out on the road with two of my favorite artists on the planet; Shawn Colvin and Sarah Jarosz," says Marc Cohn. "For various reasons, we were only able to perform this show together a few times... and it just wasn't enough. So here we are. We hope you come and see us on stage together at one of the beautiful venues we'll be appearing at this winter."

"It's simply a dream come true to get to go on tour with two of my heroes, Shawn Colvin and Marc Cohn," says Sarah Jarosz. "Their albums are among my all time favorites and their songwriting and musicianship is an endless source of inspiration for me. Some of my earliest live music memories are seeing Shawn Colvin in Austin, and her performances really lit a fire within me to want to make music my life. I'm grateful to them for bringing me along, and very much looking forward to the collaborations that will emerge!"

Shawn Colvin stopped the world in its tracks with her arresting 1989 debut, Steady On, winning a GRAMMY Award for "Best Contemporary Folk Album" while instantly establishing her as a leading figure of the burgeoning Americana genre. In the ensuing 30 years, Colvin has created a remarkable canon of work, spanning thirteen superlative albums, a critically acclaimed memoir, and a non-stop global touring schedule, all of which have earned her the commendation of her peers and devoted audiences around the world who have been moved and inspired by her distinctive artistry. Colvin's many honors and accolades include two further GRAMMY Awards - including "Record of the Year" and "Song of the Year" for her chart-topping 1997 smash, "Sunny Came Home" - along with induction into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, and the Americana Music Association's prestigious "American Trailblazer" Lifetime Achievement Award. Now, as she enters her third decade in music, Shawn Colvin remains a landmark songwriter and artist, a captivating performer and a revered storyteller whose still-growing body of work stands as vital, deep, and moving as ever before.

Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation's most compelling singer-songwriters with his 1991 breakthrough hit ballad, "Walking In Memphis," earning him a prestigious GRAMMY Award for "Best New Artist." Hailed for combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man, Cohn followed his self-titled, RIAA platinum certified debut album with two further LPs (featuring guest appearances from such friends and fans as Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, Graham Nash and Patty Griffin) before embarking on a decade-long sabbatical from recording. He returned with 2007's critically acclaimed Join the Parade and continued onward with a series of diverse solo releases and collaborations with such iconic artists as David Crosby, gospel legends Blind Boys of Alabama, and Stax soul superstar William Bell, helping to earn the latter his long overdue first GRAMMY Award (honoring 2016's This Is Where I Live). As gifted on stage as in the studio, Cohn has toured alongside such like-minded artists as Michael McDonald, Suzanne Vega, and others. Moving forward, Marc Cohn continues to do what he does best: infuse American music with both a fresh perspective and a reverence for its deep roots, his deft storyteller's pen weaving vivid, detailed, often drawn-from-life tales that evoke some of our most universal human feelings: love, hope, faith, joy, heartbreak.

With her captivating voice and richly detailed songwriting, Sarah Jarosz has emerged as one of the most compelling musicians of her generation. A 4x GRAMMY Award-winner at the age of 30, the Texas native started singing as a young girl and became an accomplished multi-instrumentalist by her early teens. After releasing her full-length debut album, Song Up in Her Head, at just 18 years of age, Jarosz went on to deliver such critically lauded albums as Follow Me Down, Build Me Up From Bones, and Undercurrent, while also teaming with Sara Watkins and Aoife O'Donovan to form the GRAMMY Award-winning folk trio I'm With Her. Released in 2020, the New York City-based artist's fifth studio album, World On The Ground, produced by the legendary John Leventhal (Shawn Colvin, Rosanne Cash, Elvis Costello), went on to win the GRAMMY Award for "Best Americana Album." The following year saw the arrival of Blue Heron Suite, a GRAMMY Award-nominated song cycle which Jarosz composed after being named as the second-ever recipient of the FreshGrass Composition Commission, given annually to artists whose work reflects the FreshGrass mission to preserve and support innovative grassroots music. With her nuanced lyrical storytelling and virtuosic multi-instrumental musicianship, Sarah Jarosz reveals her remarkable gift for slipping into the inner lives of others, patiently uncovering indelible insight with both deeply personal introspection and character sketches nearly novelistic in emotional scope.

For complete details, please visit shawncolvin.com/tour, marccohnmusic.com/tour, and sarahjarosz.com/#tour.