SPQR Stage Company And South Jersey Players Host A Holiday Double Feature In Somers Point

SPQR Stage Company, in association with the South Jersey Players, will present a holiday double feature with Big Louie Is Comin' to Town and Magic Flowers from December 12–14 at Studio;Space in Somers Point.

In South Jersey Players' short comedy Big Louie Is Comin' to Town, written by Jeff Dunne and directed by Marlene May, Santa faces unexpected competition when Big Louie enters the gift-giving business. Dunne has written more than 200 scripts produced across North America, Europe, and Asia. Edward Shakespeare will play Santa Claus, and Joe Chialastri appears as Big Louie. Chialastri’s recent credits include Almost, Maine, Clue, and Twelfth Night.

SPQR Artistic Director Bill Sterritt wrote Magic Flowers, a 30-minute holiday romance following coworkers Ralph and Ethel, whose ordinary office dynamic shifts after an unexpected encounter involving a bouquet of flowers. Erik Olsson returns in the role of Ralph, with Laura Cybert reprising the role of Ethel.

“Sharing the marquee with South Jersey Players this year will open up both theater companies to new audiences,” Sterritt said. “More than that, it’s really just a wonderful opportunity for audiences to take a break from the hustle and bustle for one hour and sit back to enjoy two humorous and joyful holiday stories.”

Tickets for in-person and livestream performances are $20 on Eventbrite. Studio;Space is located at 112 Woodland Ave. in Somers Point. Reservations may also be made by emailing spqrstageco@aol.com or calling 323-793-2153.

About SPQR Stage Company

Founded in 2004, SPQR Stage Company develops original theatrical work with a focus on experimentation in language, structure, and staging. After beginning in a 40-seat venue in Hollywood, the company now produces work at Studio;Space in Somers Point.