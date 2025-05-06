Review: THE SHARK IS BROKEN at GSP-A Great and Humorous View of JAWS Filming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“It’s going to be terrible but make a bundle.” by Roy in The Shark is Broken

The Olivier Award-nominated play, The Shark is Broken, is now being performed at George Street Playhouse (GSP) in the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). It will be on stage for a limited run through Sunday, May 18 and audiences love it. This one-of-a-kind show has a lot of humor and spirit. It is expertly crafted by the writing team of Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, wonderfully directed by Peter Flynn, and stars a cast of three thespians that master their respective roles.

The Shark is Broken brings together actors, Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss. The story is set on board the boat, the “Orca” in the open ocean east of Martha’s Vineyard, between East Chop and Oak Bluffs, during the production of the iconic blockbuster film, JAWS. The massive mechanical shark that is needed to complete some of the scenes is in constant need of repair causing many delays in the filming. As the actors await their shoots, the men’s patience is tested. Through their card games, boozing, career reflections, personal confessions, and some contentious conversations, the threesomes’ true personalities emerge along with an insider’s view of the acting profession with its highs and lows. As the movie JAWS turns 50 this year, this is the ideal time to see The Shark is Broken and enjoy a story that reflects director, Steven Spielberg’s early career success.

Simply stated, the cast is terrific. The company includes Jason Babinsky as Roy Scheider; Jeffrey M. Bender as Robert Shaw; and Max Wolkowitz as Richard Dreyfuss. They fill the stage with their characters’ big personalities. Some of the many memorable moments include Roy telling of the latest current events as he reads the newspapers; Richard getting seasick; Robert pouring the men spirits; Roy helping Richard through a panic attack; Robert’s table coin gambling game; Robert eloquently delivering a Shakespeare soliloquy; Roy indulging in a sunbath during a break; and Robert and Richard searching for Robert’s hidden stash of booze.

The setting for The Shark is Broken is awe-inspiring with the huge ship, “Orca” on center stage and projections in the background that simulate weather and the passing of the days. The talented Creative Team features scenic design by Anne Mundell; costume design by Siena Zoë Allen; lighting design by Alan Edwards; sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub; and projection design by Adam J. Thompson. Christina M. Woolard serves as the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

Take advantage of the opportunity to see a show that is totally engaging. Gather your group and head over to George Street Playhouse. We commend the theatre’s Artistic Director, David Saint and Executive Director Edgar Herrera for continuing to bring top-notch shows to metro area audiences.

George Street Playhouse at NBPAC is located at 9 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. The Playhouse is in the heart of the city’s entertainment and restaurant district with plenty of parking and mass transit options available. For ticketing and more information, please visit HERE and call 732.246.7717.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

