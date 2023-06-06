Review: THE ROSE TATOO by Tennessee Williams at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-An Enthralling Production    

“I am satisfied to remember the love of a man.” By Serafina in The Rose Tattoo

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey opens their exciting 2023 Season on the Main Stage with Tennessee Williams’ gem, The Rose Tattoo and the production couldn’t be better. The show enjoys the expert direction of the Theatre’s Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte, and it features an impeccable cast that brings Williams’ riveting play to life. The Rose Tattoo has received accolades for decades with numerous productions presented on Broadway and beyond. See it while you can on the Madison Stage.

The story is set between the years of 1951 and 1954 in a run-down house and yard on the edge of the Gulf Coast somewhere between New Orleans and Mobile. Serafina Delle Rose is a Sicilian born seamstress who is widowed after the murder of her husband, Rosario. Even though he was engaged in criminal activity and unfaithful to her, she elevates his memory while secluding herself, much to the discontent of her teenage daughter, Rosa. Shunned and ridiculed by the locals, Serafina turns to her Catholic faith for guidance as she also tries to keep Rosa from becoming involved with her young sailor boyfriend, Jack Hunter. Enter, Alvaro Mangiacavallo, a fruit deliveryman who is hoping to romance Serafina. The timeless allure of this play is its portrayal of the human condition with its love, loss, and longing along with the drama and humor of everyday life.

We simply love the cast. This talented group of thespians has just what it takes to make The Rose Tattoo a marvelous and moving theatrical experience. They deliver Tennessee William’s finely crafted dialogue without missing a beat. Leading the cast with a passionate performance is Antoinette LaVecchia as Serafina Delle Rose. She is joined by the talents of Billie Wyatt as Rosa Delle Rose; Anthony Marble as Alvaro Mangiacavallo; Celeste Ciulla as Peppina; Dino Curia as The Salesman; Angela Della Ventura as Assunta; Fred Dennehy as The Doctor; Rachel Fox as Estelle Hohengarten; Robert Gregory as Father De Leo; Isaac Hickox-Young as Jack Hunter; Chantal Jean-Pierre as The Strega; Kayla Ryan Walsh as Bessie; Celia Schaefer as Flora; Aurea Tomeski as Violetta; Sonia Villani as Giuseppina; and Susie Wall as Miss Yorke/Mariella. The youngsters include Owen Corrigan/Tommy Giancalone as Bruno; Charlie Giancalone/Calvin Knegten as Salvatore; and Nina Garcia/Anya Lisansky as Vivi.

The scenes in The Rose Tattoo take place over a span of three years. Some of the many enthralling moments include Serafina telling of her pregnancy and how Rosario’s rose tattoo appeared on her breast; Estelle bringing silky material to Serafina for her to sew a man’s shirt; Serafina waiting in vain for Rosario to return from work; the local women coming to Serafina’s home to pick up their daughters’ graduation dresses; Serafina chasing The Strega from her yard; the spirited antics of the three neighborhood youngsters; Bessie and Flora’s visit to Serafina and their taunting, revealing conversation; Serafina beseeching the Catholic priest to tell her of Rosario’s confessions; Miss Yorke’s plea to Serafina to have Rosa attend her high school graduation; The Salesman peddling his wares; Alvaro telling Serafina of his three dependents; Rosa making a passionate plea to Jack; and Serafina preparing herself for Alvaro’s evening visit.

We applaud the Artistic Staff for creating just the right setting and mood for The Rose Tattoo. They include sound design by Steven Beckel, set design by Sarah Beth Hall; costume design by Hugh Hanson, and lighting design by Matthew Webb. Antoinette LaVecchia is the dialect coach and Jackie Mariani is the Production Stage Manager.

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is now in their 61st Season delivering shows to audiences that relish the finest in classical theatre. The Rose Tattoo is a perfect example of why metro area audiences prize and praise the company for their productions. The show is being sponsored by the S. Dillard and Adrienne Kirby Family Philanthropic Fund (CFNJ)

The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre is located on the campus of Drew University at 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940. There is plenty of convenient free parking available. The Rose Tattoo will be performed through June 18. It has a run time of 2.5 hours with one 20-minute intermission. For tickets and to learn about special saving offers, please visit https://www.shakespearenj.org/ or call 973.408.5600.

Photo Credit: Sarah Haley