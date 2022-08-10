Review: THE HUMMINGBIRDS at NJ Rep-A Captivating Two-Hander

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 10, 2022  
The award-winning play, The Hummingbirds is making its Garden State premiere at New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep). Written by poet and playwright, Garret Jon Gronveld, the production enjoys the finest direction by the theatre's Artistic Director, Suzanne Barabas. The two-hander stars Lucia Parola and Michael Irvin Pollard who bring this fascinating story to life on the Long Branch stage. Wrap up your summer beach day with a visit to NJ Rep. The show will be performed through August 28th.

The Hummingbirds is billed as "A Comedy of Menace" and indeed it is. While it has humorous moments, the futuristic story also has serious overtones. It is set in room number 347, a special section of the Unemployment Bureau where two government counselors are tasked with doling out jobs to individuals. No consideration is given about the right fit for a position. Their motto is simply, "If you can walk, you can work" and it doesn't matter if you are placed as a laborer or a stripper. The situation seems especially peculiar as the two agency employees are usually cautious and impersonal, they frequently mention the threat of local terrorism, and electronically report their whereabouts daily. The story is a cleverly crafted portrayal of a transformed society where delicate and beautiful hummingbirds are considered pests to be eradicated by workers.

Both Lucia Parola and Michael Irvin Pollard are ideally suited to their roles as the dutiful employees of the Unemployment Bureau. They deliver strong performances and master Gronveld's fast-paced, sharp dialogue. The amusing opening scene sets the story in motion as they review files and address perspective workers. Dramatic scenes ensue as the two employment agents reveal information about themselves.

We applaud the production team for creating the perfect surroundings for The Hummingbirds with its industrial style setting. They include Production Stage Manager, Rose Riccardi; costume design by Patricia E. Doherty; sound design by Nick Simone; scenic design and props by Jessica Parks; lighting design by Jill Nagle; The Assistant Stage Manger is Rachael Malloy; Assistant Lighting Designer, Janey Huber; Master Electrician, James Lockhart; Technical Director, Brian Snyder; and Props Assistant, Blake Robinson.

See The Hummingbirds. It's an ingenious thought-provoking show, superbly presented thanks to the talents of the New Jersey Repertory Company led by Executive Producer, Gabor Barabas.

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Performance Schedule for The Hummingbirds is Thursdays 8:00pm, Fridays 8:00pm, Saturday 3:00pm & 8:00pm, and Sundays 2:00pm. For more information, visit www.njrep.org or call 732-229-3166 for reservations.  

