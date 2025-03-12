Review: PURLIE by American Theater Group at Hamilton Stage-A Must-See in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Make civil rights out of civil wrongs.” By Purlie in Purlie

A top production of the hit musical, Purlie is now being presented by American Theater Group (ATG) at Hamilton Stage in Rahway, and the show is wowing its audiences. Broadway veteran, Kenny Ingram has impeccably directed and choreographed the production. Purlie’s cast makes it riveting from the first moment to the curtain call. It will be performed through March 23rd, and we highly recommend that metro area audiences put it on their entertainment schedule this month.

Purlie is a Tony award winning musical that was first performed on Broadway in 1970 and experienced a revival on the Great White Way from September of 2023 to February of 2024. It is a musical adaptation of Ozzie Davis's satirical play, “Purlie Victorious” that features lyrics by Peter Udell and music by Gary Geld.

(Timothy Ware-Hill as Purlie)

The story is set in southern Georgia and features the preacher, Purlie who returns to his hometown where his family works the cotton fields for Ol’ Cap’n, a cruel and powerful plantation owner and segregationist. Purlie devises a plan to reclaim his local church, Big Bethel and bring a true sense of freedom and pride to his people. This is a story for our times as we must unite to reject prejudice and racism so people can realize the joys of success and opportunity.

The cast is a dream team of highly accomplished actors. Leading the company is Timothy Ware-Hill as Purlie who masters the role of a passionate, devoted preacher. Joining him are Aeja Barrows as Lutiebelle; Tyson Jennette as Gitlow; Tom Souhrada as Ol’ Cap’n; Ryan Bronston as Charlie; Nicole Powell as Missy; Virginia Woodruff as Idella and Kayla Ceaser. The troupe is rounded out by the talents of Berlin Lee Charles, Lillianni Arie Urgent, Maya Mays, Lathan Roberts, Joshua Shepard, Shaquile Hester and LJ Brodie. A local choir appears in the opening and closing numbers.

Many scenes create the memorable theatrical experience. Some of our favorites include Purlie first coming home and being greeted by Missy; Charlie playing some of his songs for Idella; Lutiebelle and Missy chatting while enjoying potato pie; Gitlow pretending to agree with Ol’ Cap’n; Lutiebelle impersonating Cousin Bee to obtain a $500 inheritance; Charlie relating the financial ledgers to Ol’ Cap’n; Purlie’s fiery speech about freedom for his people.

(Ryan Bronston as Charlie and Tom Souhrada as Ol' Cap'n)

Compelling musical numbers include “Walk Him Up the Stairs” by the Company; “Skinnin’ a Cat” by Gitlow and the Field Hands; “Big Fish, Little Fish” by Ol’ Cap’n and Charlie; “I Got Love” by Lutiebelle; “Down Home” by Purlie and Missy; and “He Can Do It” by Lutiebelle and Missy.

Gary Mitchell brings his talent and impressive experience as the Musical Director. Members of the orchestra include Brandon Jackson on percussion; Bernard Grobmam on lead guitar; Masaaki Saito on bass guitar; Emek Tasdimir on bass guitar March 6, 14, and 15; Joe Marta on trumpet; Leor Arbel on trombone; Sabrina Isaac on woodwinds; and Rashko Nutaitas on synthesizer.

The creative team has done a fabulous job of bringing Purlie to Hamilton Stage and have set the mood perfectly for the show. The team includes lighting design by Jose Luis Santiago Jr; costume design by Saawan Tiwari; set design by Seth Howard; sound design by Ben Merrick; Props by Alison Merrick; and hair and wig design by Sara Norton. The Production Stage Manager is Benita Robinson; Production Manager is Cat Murphy; and the Assistant Stage Manager is Max Evans;

“Purlie is a show that we are delighted to re-introduce to new audiences,” noted ATG Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias has noted, “Purlie is a show that we are delighted to re-introduce to new audiences. It has an amazing, raise-the-roof score that is a real crowd-pleaser. It is truly a great American musical that we are honored to produce.”

There are just a few more weekends for you to attend Purlie at Hamilton Stage in Rahway. Gather your group! The show is certain to appeal to theatergoers of all ages.

Following Purlie, ATG will present “Broadway in the ‘Burbs,” a unique 90-minute “behind-the-scenes” look at Broadway with veteran theater critic and insider Peter Filichia at the Sieminski Theater on May 17th and 18th. He will be joined by Broadway artists singing popular songs. Filichia has seen 13,000 shows in 47 states and 17 foreign countries, appears on the “Broadway Radio” podcast and has a weekly column for Masterworks Broadway.

The Hamilton Stage at Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) is a state of the art theater located at 360 Hamilton Street, Rahway, NJ 07065. The venue has plenty of free parking in the rear of the theater. It is also easy to reach by train and convenient to the city’s restaurants. Tickets for Purlie are available online at https://ucpac.org/event/purlie/ or by calling the box office at 732-499-8226. Ticket prices range from $20 (student) to $65. Performances are Thurs. – Sun, March 6-9; Thurs – Sun, March 13-16 and Fri. – Sun. March 21-23rd.

Photo Credit: Lianne Schoenwiesner, Spotlights Photography.

