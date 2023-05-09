Review: OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD at NJ Rep-A Clever, New Play About Therapy and Relationships

"Anyone with a positive attitude doesn't understand the situation." by Dr. Lyman Hidalgo-Nyquist in Our Shrinking, Shrinking World

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) is currently presenting the exciting world premiere of Our Shrinking, Shrinking World. The play is finely written by Richard Dresser, superbly directed by Joe Cacaci, and stars four outstanding actors who bring Dresser's unique, modern comedy to life. The show will be on the Long Branch stage through May 27.

Dr. Lyman Hidalgo-Nyquist is a long-time psychotherapist with a doomsday attitude and questionable therapeutic techniques. Lyman knows little or nothing about his patient Teddy who recently lost his father, has been suspended from his job as a policeman, and struggles with his relationship to his girlfriend, Katrina. There's a new, young therapist in town, Dr. Michael Carver. When Katrina decides to begin therapy with Dr. Carver, it raises the ire of Lyman. Tensions run high while revelations surface that include Dr. Lyman Hidalgo-Nyquist's professional insecurity, Katrina's reluctance to have Teddy's baby, Teddy's strange, difficult childhood, and Dr. Carver's unhappy teen years. While certain serious situations are addressed, the story is so cleverly presented that the humor just keeps on coming.

The cast includes Molly Carden as Katrina Pendergast; Kaileela Hobby as Dr. Michael Carver; Kevin O'Rourke as Dr. Lyman Hidalgo-Nyquist; and Jeff Rubino as Teddy Bucko. The four actors master the characters' distinctive personalities and they deliver Dresser's incisive dialogue with such authenticity, it seems that events are unfolding in real time. From therapy sessions, to the local bar and back to therapy again, you'll be captivated by the scenes in Our Shrinking, Shrinking World.

The production team has done a great job of creating the mood and the setting for the play. The team includes scenic design and props by Jessica Parks; costume design by Patricia E. Doherty; lighting design by Jill Nagle; and sound design by Nick Simone. Kristin Pfeifer is the Production Stage Manager.

Now that the weather is nice, plan to visit to the Jersey shore and top off your day with Our Shrinking, Shrinking World at NJ Rep. It's a memorable show that we are sure our readers will enjoy!

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch. Performances run May 4 through 27, Thursdays & Fridays 8pm; Saturdays 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm. A special added matinee is on Friday, May 26 at 3:00pm. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting www.njrep.org or calling 732.229.3166.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox Photography