Review: CAN’T RUN, CAN’T DANCE at NJ Rep-Lots of Humor and Scheming

"Let's make some money and get out of here!" by Ingrid in Can't Run, Can't Dance

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) is now presenting the world premiere of an exciting new comedy, Can’t Run Can’t Dance by the celebrated actor, singer-songwriter and playwright, Gregg Henry. The production enjoys the finest direction by Lisa James and features a terrific cast of four actors. Can’t Run, Can’t Dance has been named a semi-finalist at the prestigious O’Neill Playwrights Conference. Get your tickets while it is on the Long Branch stage through October 5. This one is sure to sell out fast!

The play is set in the present and takes place on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State. It opens with a jail scene where Squeaky and Ingrid have been arrested for public drunkenness. Because the two women are desperate for cash, they become involved in a clandestine moneymaking scheme with a pair of irrational brothers, Ronnie and Ray. Ingrid is positive about the endeavor while Squeaky has many reservations. Humor abounds in the story with the characters’ antics and fiery conversations.

The cast includes John Stout Adams as Ronnie; Juliet Brett as Squeaky; Zachary Grant as Ray; and Tracie Lockwood as Ingrid. The four actors are perfectly cast in their roles and they deliver Greg Henry’s cleverly crafted, animated dialogue without missing a beat.

Some of the many memorable scenes are Squeaky telling of her first meeting with Ingrid; Squeaky expressing her distrust of Ronnie; Ingrid and Ronnie’s pretended engagement; Squeaky being sent temporarily to a motel; Ray and Ronnie discussin the women and Ray’s misgivings about them; the foursome drinking beer and planning their escapade; Ronnie telling about the Deep State; Ray losing his temper with Squeaky; and Squeaky proving her computer competence.

The Creative Team has done a top job of developing a flexible set for the show in the first act and creating the run down hide-out in the second act. The talented team includes set design by Jessica Parks; lighting design by Jill Nagle; costume design by Eliza Alexis; and sound design by Nick Simone. The Technical Director is Brian Snyder and the Production Stage Manager is and Kristin Pfeifer.

In his opening address to the audience, NJ Rep’s Executive Producer, Gabor Barabas pointed out that Can’t Run, Can’t Dance is the 157th show that the Company has produced in their 27 seasons. We applaud their commitment to excellent new plays and highly recommend that our readers plan a visit to Long Branch to enjoy Can’t Run, Can’t Dance!

All performances take place at NJ Rep located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740. There is plenty of free parking in the rear of the theatre where patrons enter.

For tickets and more information, visit www.njrep.org or call 732-229-3166.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox

