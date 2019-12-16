Representative Donald Payne Jr. Commends Vanguard Theater Company In The House Of Representatives

On December 5, Representative Payne bestowed a great honor upon Vanguard Theater Company, reading a commendation of Vanguard into the record of the House of Representatives:

Madam Speaker, I rise today to honor a small group of artists with big dreams, Vanguard Theater Company. The company began ... with one goal. It wanted to increase diversity in theater acting, directing and training. The company is based on a "DREAM," Diversity, Reciprocity,, Education, Awareness and Mentorship.... Vanguard has run several programs and camps to connect young artists with skilled performers... I am proud of Vanguard for encouraging youths to pursue their dreams in theater. I wish them all the best.

Vanguard recently received its second grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, for its program DREAM VTC. This program takes middle and high school students through a professional style rehearsal process, four performances, and then embarks on a reciprocity tour to bring live theater to communities without traditional access. In past years, DREAM VTC performed for Nassan's Place, an autism after school program for underserved youth and their families, the Actors Fund Home for seniors in Engelwood, NJ, and collaborated with Covenant House, NJ, on a concert at the First Congregational Church in Montclair to raise funds for and awareness of teen homelessness in Essex County. This concert, and the sleep out on the lawn of St. Lukes that followed, earned Vanguard a commendation from the Montclair Town Council, proclaiming March 30 Teen Homeless Awareness Day.

This winter, Vanguard's two DREAM VTC productions are "Spring Awakening," performing January 15-17 at the American Theater of Actors in NYC, and "For the Love of Charlie Brown," performing at the Montclair Art Museum February 14 - 17. Both programs rehearse at the Montclair Cooperative School.

"For the Love of Charlie Brown" is part of a new community partnership between Vanguard Theater Company and the Montclair Art Museum, which is funded in part by a generous donation from Investors Bank Foundation. As part of this partnership, Vanguard will present theatrical performances consistent with its mission of DREAM - Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Awareness and Mentorship, at the Museum, as well as collaborate with the museum to develop performance art that enhances and compliments the Museum's exhibits.

"The Montclair Art Museum is one of the few museums in the United States to focus exclusively on American and Native American Art. It is also a leader in exhibits that highlight our region. These qualities and its emphasis on educational programs make the Art Museum the perfect partner for Vanguard. We look forward to bringing new audiences to the Museum, developing the works of local composers and lyricists, as well as creating unique song cycles to highlight the Museum's collections, and more," says Janeece Freeman Clark, Artistic and Founding Director of Vanguard Theater Company.

Montclair Artistic and Civic Leaders are excited to welcome Vanguard:

As the arts continue to grow and thrive in our community, organizations like Vanguard provide audiences the opportunity to explore new ideas, diverse perspectives, and unique voices in the theater, and we look forward to many new, exciting opportunities to collaborate with them as our organizations continue to grow.

Tom Hall, Executive Director of Montclair Film: "I am thrilled that Montclair is further adding to our rich arts scene with the addition of the Vanguard Theater Company. While they have been providing wonderful experiences for the community through their focus on Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Awareness and Mentorship (D.R.E.A.M.), to now have them officially call Montclair home is a perfect fit."

Sean M. Spiller, Third Ward Councilman, Township of Montclair: "Thank you for making Montclair the Vanguard home! NOW more than ever the theater and awareness that your company will bring to our township are necessary to what we are trying to build in town."

Renee Baskerville, Fourth Ward Councilwoman, Township of Montclair

For more information about Vanguard Theater Company, visit www.VanguardTheaterCompany.org





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You