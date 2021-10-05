Renée Fleming, Joshua Bell & Larisa Martínez to Join NJSO for Virtual Concerts

Grammy Award winners Renée Fleming and Joshua Bell and internationally acclaimed soprano Larisa Martínez headline free virtual performances with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Xian Zhang premiering in October and November.

Bell and Martínez join Zhang and the NJSO for a program of vocal and instrumental fireworks. The program features "Ah, ritorna, età dell'oro" from Mendelssohn's Infelice, Mozart's "Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio!" and Wieniawski's Violin Concerto No. 2. The concert premieres October 20 at 7:30 pm.

Among the greatest sopranos ever to grace the stage, Fleming returns to the NJSO for her first performance of Wagner's Wesendonck Lieder. The program also features Wagner's Siegfried Idyll and the Adagietto from Bizet's L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1. The concert premieres November 17 at 7:30 pm.

Purple Critter Media captured the concerts on stage at NJPAC in Newark earlier this year. Director Andrew Bove draws on his unique background in video/audio engineering, music production and performance to bring an insightful and music-driven perspective to these multi-camera orchestral productions. Purple Critter founder Toni Dolce, who has led strategy and production teams across a diverse set of pillars following a successful career as a classical singer, produces.

Longtime NJSO audio engineer and multiple Grammy Award winner Tim Martyn recorded and mixed the audio for these concerts. David Frost, a 16-time Grammy winner and regular producer for the Metropolitan Opera mixed the audio for Fleming's performance.

Both programs are free to watch with registration. For more information and to register, visit njsymphony.org.

Renée Fleming's performance is supported by a gift from Audrey Bartner. Production of these digital concerts is made possible by the Digital Production and Programming Fund with major support from Ellen and Phil Neches.

The Programs

Joshua Bell & Larisa Martínez with the NJSO

Wed, Oct 20, at 7:30 pm

XIAN ZHANG conductor

Joshua Bell violin

LARISA MARTÍNEZ soprano

NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

TIM MARTYN audio producer

ANDREW BOVE director

TONI DOLCE producer

PURPLE CRITTER MEDIA

MENDELSSOHN/arr. Kohn & Stephenson "Ah, ritorna, età dell'oro" from Infelice

MOZART "Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio!," K. 418

WIENIAWSKI Violin Concerto No. 2

Renée Fleming with the NJSO

Wed, Nov 17, at 7:30 pm

XIAN ZHANG conductor

RENÉE FLEMING soprano

NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

TIM MARTYN audio producer

David Frost audio producer

ANDREW BOVE director

TONI DOLCE producer

PURPLE CRITTER MEDIA

BIZET Adagietto from L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1

WAGNER Siegfried Idyll

WAGNER Wesendonck Lieder

Photo credit: Fred Stucker