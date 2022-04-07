Rachel Rubin Ladutke to Present #ENOUGH2022 Virtual Play Reading

Rachel Rubin Ladutke have announced a virtual participation in the Nationwide Reading of #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence on April 20th, 202 at 7:30 p.m. (EST).

This livestream event will join more than 50 other communities around the United States to perform this year's winning play selections and hold conversations with the audience about how gun violence affects our community. Admission is free, with donations being accepted for the Jersey City Anti-Violence Coalition Movement..

#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence calls on teens to confront gun violence by creating new works of theatre that will spark critical conversations and meaningful action in communities across the country. This year, eight plays were selected by a committee of award-winning playwrights including Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph and Drama Critics Circle Award winner Lydia R. Diamond, as well as Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, FL. The plays, all written by high school students, address gun violence through a variety of lenses and experiences.

"These eight plays not only shed light on the complexity of the issue of gun violence, but they also reveal that gun violence is a symptom of much larger root issues, like racial and economic inequality, that our country has failed to deal with," says Michael Cotey, #ENOUGH's Artistic Producer. "Their perspectives are not only wise but bold, provocative, and vital to the urgent moment we find ourselves in."

This year's Nationwide Reading is scheduled to mark the twenty-third anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999. The cornerstone performance will be held at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Ms. Ladutke's virtual presentation features a cast of nearly two dozen talented actors, ranging in age from early teens to senior citizens! In addition to the reading, this event will host a post-show Q&A and talkback with members of the cast. All are welcome to attend. Patrons are advised that the subject matter includes discussions - but not graphic depictions - of many forms of gun violence, including school shootings and officer-involved shootings.

For more information about #ENOUGH and the Nationwide Reading visit https://www.enoughplays.com/reading.

The website for Ms. Ladutke's virtual presentation (which will include play synopses, cast bios, and the link to register and to view the readings) is https://rachelwrites67.wixsite.com/enough2022rrl

The related Facebook group is https://www.facebook.com/events/1335968126914185