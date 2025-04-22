ROCK THE BELLS At NJPAC Features Busta Rhymes, Redman, Remy Ma, Eric B + Rakim, Too $Hort, Scarface, And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ROCK THE BELLS has officially announced the lineup for its 2025 festival. In partnership with the Black Promoters Collective, the festival will make its New Jersey debut at Newark's Prudential Center on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

This year's theme, Class of 2025: Summer's Kool, sets the tone for a standout celebration of musical legends, cultural trailblazers, and the lasting impact of Hip-Hop. The evening will carry the energy of a Hip-Hop homecoming — where iconic voices across the genre come together to celebrate the sound, the style, and the spirit of the culture.

This year's lineup spans generations and genres, bringing together hitmakers, and cultural torchbearers, including Busta Rhymes, Redman, Eric B. & Rakim, Remy Ma, Too $hort, Scarface, Plies, Boosie, Fabolous, Lil' Mo, and more. Hosted by the first lady of rap, Roxanne Shante, and soundtracked by the legendary DJ Kid Capri, the night promises to be a masterclass in Hip-Hop and artistry. Paying homage to one of the most influential labels in Black music history, the Uptown Records Celebration—curated by DJ Eddie F—will feature performances by Al B. Sure!, Donell Jones, Christopher Williams, Soul For Real, and others, delivering a set full of songs the culture knows and loves.

“Rock The Bells has always been about the elevation, preservation, and innovation of Hip-Hop,” said LL Cool J, Founder of Rock The Bells. “Class of 2025: Summer's Kool is more than a festival — it's a cultural homecoming. We're celebrating the artists who built the foundation and the new voices pushing it forward, all in one night. This is Hip-Hop in its full glory — past, present, and future.”



From long-awaited reunions to rare appearances, the 2025 Rock The Bells Festival brings together the artists who shaped Hip-Hop across generations and geographies:

East Coast Icons: Busta Rhymes and Redman will deliver their signature, high-energy performances and lyrical fire, while Philly legends State Property return as a full squad, ready to bring the bars and pressure that defined a generation. The unstoppable lyrical powerhouse and one of Hip-Hop's most formidable voices, Remy Ma, with a triumphant performance - joined by East Coast originations KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane, delivering the golden-era weight, wisdom, and presence only they can bring. In addition, Fabolous, known for his smooth delivery and clever word play will grace the stage along with powerhouse R&B sensation, Lil Mo, who will deliver a soulful, raw and unforgettable set.

West Coast and Southern Legends: Too $hort, a true pioneer of West Coast rap, joins Houston legend Scarface, known for his soulful storytelling. The South's got something to say — fan favorites Boosie and Plies will add their own raw and unapologetic flair to the lineup.

Sonic Trailblazers: Eric B. & Rakim, two of the most influential figures in Hip-Hop, reunite for a rare, must-see performance, while Capone-N-Noreaga, the duo that defined late '90s East Coast rap, is are reuniting on stage as well with their gritty lyricism and street anthems.

Additional performances include the underground anthem kings M.O.P., and Coast Contra, who represent the new generation of lyricists as they make waves in Hip-Hop with their intricate, explosive delivery.

EDDIE F. PRESENTS - UPTOWN RECORDS & UNTOUCHABLES FAMILY CELEBRATION

For the first time, the festival will host a historic Uptown Records celebration, curated by Uptown alum, Untouchables Entertainment Group Founder, and multi-platinum producer DJ Eddie F. This landmark moment brings together the legendary voices that defined Uptown's Signature Sound and reunites the artists whose music helped shape an era of music and culture.



The lineup will include:

Al B. Sure! · Christopher Williams · Soul For Real · Jeff Redd · Donell Jones · Horace Brown · Monifah · Intro · Mr. Cheeks · CL Smooth · Father MC ·



“Partnering with LL Cool J and the Rock The Bells festival is an extension of our shared commitment to celebrating Black culture through powerful live experiences,” said Shelby Joyner, President of the Black Promoters Collective. “This isn't just an event—it's a cultural movement. We're proud to help bring together generations of fans and legends to honor Hip-Hop's impact and ensure its legacy continues to thrive on the biggest stages.”



It's about the bars that taught us. The beats that moved us. The culture that shaped us. Class of 2025: Summer's Kool isn't a reunion — it's a reminder. Class is in session. See you in June.



Tickets are available at www.rockthebellsfestival.com.

