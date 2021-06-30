Registration Extended for Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop

Centenary Stage Company has extended its registration deadline to July 9th for their Young Performers Workshop Summer 2021 musical theatre intensive.

Centenary Stage Company's critically acclaimed Young Performers Workshop is still seeking new and returning applicants for the 2021 Summer Program. The Summer Session of YPW will run for 4 weeks starting July 19th and ending August 15th. The session will culminate with live a performance opportunity for the students to be performed in August. The show(s) that the YPW students will put together will be chosen based on the number of students and available talents once the program begins. The original registration deadline was set to be July 5th, but has been extended to July 9th for all interested new and returning applicants.

This summer with things "returning to normal" the program will once again be in person on the campus of Centenary University. The Summer session will give students the opportunity to work with program director and Broadway, film and television veteran, Michael Blevins, to develop technique in dance, singing, acting, and backstage experience that goes into a professional level musical production. On top of that, they will also work with leading industry professionals and take "class" electives in many aspects of theatre production. Electives are based on professor availability but can include classes in voice, box office management, graphic design, technical theatre, playwrighting, prop design, dance, and costume design. The Summer YPW program is an accelerated intensive, so students will attend class/rehearsal Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM. All of their work will come together to perform on Centenary Stage Company's main stage in the Sitnik Theatre!

Hailed as "a state treasure" the Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Workshop (YPW) is a musical theatre training program for children 8 - 18 years old and operates under the auspices of the Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit Equity Theatre Company in residence at Centenary University. Dedicated to the enrichment of young lives through the use of theatre arts, the Young Performers Workshop is one of a few youth theatre programs to offer both formal training along - side practical production experience. Career-minded students can prepare for the rigors of a professional career; yet, students not aiming for a professional career benefit from the program, with its emphasis on discipline, self-worth and development of communication skills.

As always, the YPW program has been designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate, and advanced performers. Tuition for the program starts at $795 per student, with family discounts available for additional children from the same household, and the registration deadline is July 9th. No experience is necessary to enroll; however, all applicants must schedule an interview with the program director prior to registration. Please call the administrative office at (908) 979-0900 or email the box office at boxoffice@centenarystageco.org.

The Summer session begins on July 19th (registration deadline July 9th) with the final performances scheduled for the weekend of August 13-15th. Classes will meet in the Dance Studio in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus. Students will be put into groups to attend all the electives as well as rehearsals. Groups are created based on age and experience level, so siblings may not be grouped together. Classes are 5 days a week, Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM. Students' individual schedules may fluctuate based on electives taken.

Centenary Stage Company will adhere to all current and up-to-date CDC and state regulations regarding COVID-19 safety protocols and at the time of this release will be requesting that all students continue to wear masks while inside the university buildings.

Tuition for the 4-week program is $795 per student, with a family discount of $695 for a second child with family discounts available for additional children. Children in the program may also elect to purchase a commemorative t-shirt for their session for an additional $15. A $75 non-refundable registration fee applied towards tuition is required. Tuition must be paid by the first class. The registration deadline is July 9th and there is a $30 late fee for registration payment received after this date. Additionally, there is a $12 fee to be charged for any returned checks. The Centenary Stage Company return policy states that any refunds requested after the first YPW session has begun will result in a 75% refund and 50% after the second session. The registration fee is non-refundable and there will be no refunds offered after the third session.

For more information, to register visit centenarystageco.org, email the Centenary Stage Company box office at boxoffice@centenarystageco.org, or call the office at (908) 979 - 0900.