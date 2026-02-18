Pushcart Players Performs LIFT EVERY VOICE At Passaic County Community College

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pushcart Players, the award-winning educational theater for young and family audiences, will present “Lift Every Voice: A Letter to the Editor” at Passaic County Community College in Paterson on February 24 and 25.

The play is presented in celebration of Black History Month, and will continue touring regionally to schools and theaters through June.

Written by NJ playwright, Tylie Shider, “….Voice…” is a multimedia piece exploring the spirit, images, and music of mid-century America, while honoring the courage and resilience of everyday Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The story centers on Junebug, a 12-year-old boy in the 1960's South, who learns of James Meredith's attempt to enroll as the first African American at the University of Mississippi. When the editor of “The Oxford Eagle,” a local newspaper, expresses her negative opinions on integration, Junebug takes matters into his own hands and confronts these views, speaking out for equality and inclusion. Historical touchstones include the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the Little Rock Nine, the Greensboro Sit-ins, the Freedom Fighters, and the Civil Rights Movement. “…A Letter to the Editor” resonates with the voice in each of us to fight against injustice.

“This play with music offers a pathway to understanding and compassion for young learners,” said Paul Whelihan, producing artistic director. “We're grateful to be hosted by Passaic County Community College, where they bring in school groups from the area to participate in live professional theater. Pushcart gets to do what we love to do - use the power of theater to instruct, illuminate, and entertain.”

Pushcart Players is NJ's premiere touring theater company specializing in arts education for young people. Twice nominated for an Emmy©, Pushcart is the recipient of numerous state and private awards for excellence and innovation. Founded in 1974, the company brings substantive musical theater, workshops, and residencies to young people in schools and theaters nationwide. The company has traveled more than 2.6 million miles nationally and abroad, from the rural red schoolhouse to the nation's White House.

Pivotal to all Pushcart's programming are the principles of equity, diversity, access, and inclusion. “Everyone, everywhere has the right to the inspired learning power of theater,” said Whelihan. “While the study of theater is valuable in and of itself, there is the added benefit of learning about history, human values, responsible behavior, and social ideals.”

“Lift Every Voice” will perform on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 24th and 25th at 9:15 & 11:15 am each day at Passaic County Community College, 1 College Boulevard, Paterson, NJ. For ticket information, contact PCCC Office of Cultural Affairs at (973) 684-5444

For further information about this or any of Pushcart programs or services, visit https://pushcartplayers.org/, email information@pushcartplayers.org, or call (973) 857-1115.