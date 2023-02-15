Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Premiere Stages and Kean Stage present SMALL by Robert Montano

The performance is on Saturday, March 18 at Kean University’s Enlow Recital Hall.

Feb. 15, 2023  
Premiere Stages and Kean Stage co-present SMALL written and performed by actor and dancer Robert Montano and directed by Jessi D. Hill on Saturday, March 18 at Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall (215 North Avenue, Hillside, NJ 07205).

In SMALL, Robert Montano shares a wild autobiographical ride in his one-person play about the wears of childhood, family, racism, bulimia, and the misunderstood life of being a jockey. Nearly ravaged by addiction in order to stay small, Montano ignites complex and universal themes of struggle and sacrifice to pursue a passionate dream, first to race horses and then to be a professional dancer. A Rocky story of the racetrack, SMALL is about a boy transforming into a man by following his heart... and his feet.

"After seeing a showcase of the play in New York, I knew SMALL would be an excellent fit for our audiences." stated John J. Wooten, the producing artistic director of Premiere Stages. "Robert's writing and acting are equally effective in bringing this powerful and captivating story to life."

SMALL had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, New York in March 2022 (Joe Brancato, Artistic Director and Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director).

Director Jessi D. Hill has remounted the play for this presentation. Karen Schleifer is the SMALL production manager. The presentation team for SMALL also includes sound designer Brian Ronan.

Robert Montano was raised in Hempstead, LI, close enough to Belmont Park Racetrack where he had his first career as a professional racehorse jockey. However, by age 18, Mother Nature caught up to him and outgrew his silks. Smitten by the film Saturday Night Fever, Robert traded his jockey boots for ballet slippers and applied to Adelphi University's dance department at age 20 without any prior training. He was accepted and offered a full scholarship. One week shy of graduating he booked his first professional job in Cats. Robert has worked with Hal Prince, Rob Marshall, and Jerome Robbins. He has also had the pleasure of working with the legendary Chita Rivera in Kiss Of The Spider Woman, as well as her act, Chita Plus Two... He sang and danced with Peter Allen in Legs Diamond and starred as Ozzie in On The Town, directed by the innovative George C. Wolfe. Television: he guest starred in Showtime's City On A Hill, Bull, Prodigal Son, Blue Bloods, NCIS: New Orleans, Elementary, Search Party, Sex In The City, CSI: Miami, Law & Order, and HBO's film Undefeated, directed by John Leguizamo. Film: he appeared in Shame with Michael Fassbender, played opposite Mark Wahlberg and Joaquin Phoenix in The Yards and partnered with Catherine Zeta-Jones in Chicago. Other notable work includes Center Stage, It Runs in The Family, and Passionada. www.robertmontano.com.

Tickets for SMALL are $35 standard, $25 for senior citizens and Kean alumni and staff and $15 for students. Significant discounts for groups of ten or more apply. To make reservations please call the box office at 908-737-7469 or visit Premiere Stages at premierestagesatkean.com.

Assistive listening devices and sign-interpretation are available upon request; please call 908-737-4077 at least two weeks prior to your desired performance. For more information, please visit Premiere Stages at premierestagesatkean.com.




