Players Guild of Leonia to Open Season With RED SPEEDO

The Players Guild of Leonia will launch its new season with Lucas Hnath’s Red Speedo, running September 12–28, 2025 at the Civil War Drill Hall Theater (130 Grand Avenue, Leonia, NJ). Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Directed by NJACT Perry Award winner Chris Hietikko, Red Speedo dives into the world of competitive swimming on the eve of the Olympic trials. With tight, fast-paced dialogue and explosive stakes, the play examines ambition, loyalty, and the cost of victory.

“This play is like a race,” said Hietikko. “It’s lean, fast, and explosive—audiences will feel like they’re right on the starting block with the characters.”

The cast features Nikolas Elrifi as Ray, an Olympic hopeful with everything to gain—and lose; Michael Smith-Gallo as Peter, Ray’s ambitious brother; Dan Giordano as the Coach who has trained Ray to greatness; and Katie Toledo as Lydia, Ray’s former girlfriend who finds herself pulled back into his orbit.

The production team includes Chris Hietikko as director, with Kim Queren and Jodi Reiss serving as producers. Jeff Parsons is stage manager, Pixie Pierce designs costumes, Ed Pierce serves as design consultant, and Eric Vogel provides photography.

Performances run September 12–28, with shows on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at the Civil War Drill Hall Theater in Leonia, NJ. Tickets are available online here.

Founded in 1919, the Players Guild of Leonia is one of New Jersey’s oldest community theaters. Dedicated to producing high-quality, thought-provoking, and entertaining works, the Guild remains a vibrant hub for the arts in Bergen County.