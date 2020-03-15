Pixie Dust Players Announces Summer 2020 Season

Pixie Dust Players has a jam-packed schedule for this Summer that you don't want to miss out on. Their Summer SEA-son will include a full, all ages production of The Little Mermaid in July, a week-long children's workshop in July ending with a production of The Little Mermaid Jr., and a week-long children's workshop in August ending with a production of Moana Jr.

Auditions for the full show production of The Little Mermaid will take place on May 18th and 19th at UCPAC Hamilton Stage. Auditions for both Summer workshops will be held remotely and will be due virtually by March 24th.

Children aged 5-18 can register for either workshop, or both workshops, and only one audition tape is required. Audition songs include: Under the Sea and Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid Jr. and You're Welcome and How Far I'll Go from Moana Jr.

From the audition to the performance artistic director Lindsay Maron provides a full and realistic experience of what it means to be involved in musical theatre. Which is why children interested in all aspects of theatre including costuming, designing, tech, etc. are all encouraged to register for the workshops as well.

Children who have performed with Pixie Dust Players in the past have gone on to become professional performers; many have even gone on to perform on Broadway - including Ashley Brooke who starred in Pixie Dust Player's production of Camp Rock and went on to perform in Doctor Zhivago and Antonio Watson who starred in several Pixie Dust Player's production and went on to perform in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Since 2007, with artistic director Lindsay Maron at the helm, Pixie Dust Players has produced 50+ productions (including world premieres and pilot productions) and continues to offer a wide variety of programs to students spanning a large age range and differing experience levels.

Pixie Dust strives to provide high quality theatrical opportunities, allowing students to be touched by the magic of theatre through performing, working backstage and discovering new talents. Pixie Dust took residence at UCPAC in 2017.



Visit www.pixiedustplayers.org/summerworkshops for more information on Pixie Dust Players Summer SEA-son.





