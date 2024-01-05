Pioneering Egyptian Comedian Bassem Youssef Adds 2nd Show At NJPAC Due To Popular Demand!

Dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab World, cardiac surgeon Bassem Youssef hosted the popular TV show Al Bernameg – the first political satire show in the Middle East.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center Photo 2 SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center
BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023 Photo 3 BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 4 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

Pioneering Egyptian Comedian Bassem Youssef Adds 2nd Show At NJPAC Due To Popular Demand!

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Pioneering Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef, who is set to perform his English-language solo show, The Middle Beast, on Friday, February 16th, at 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
 
Dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab World, cardiac surgeon Bassem Youssef hosted the popular TV show Al Bernameg – the first political satire show in the Middle East. Originally a 5-minute presentation on YouTube, Al Bernameg became the first online-to-TV conversion in the Middle East and the most-watched performance across the region, with 30 million viewers every week and over a million subscribers to its YouTube channel. In recognition of his success, Youssef was named among Time Magazine's most influential list for 2013 – under the "Pioneers" category, was awarded the International Press Freedom Award by the CPJ, and was chosen by Foreign Policy magazine as one of the global thinkers during the same year.

Youssef currently performs his one-person show, THE MIDDLE BEAST, around the globe. The first title in Bassem's children's book series, The Magical Reality of Nadia, was published by Scholastic on February 2nd, 2021, and is currently being developed as an animated series. Bassem can be seen in MO (Netflix), RAMY (Hulu), LIONESS (Paramount+) and UPLOAD (Amazon).
 
Don't miss this opportunity to laugh all night long! To see Bassem Youssef, reserve tickets in advance by visiting njpac.org or by calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.    

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Celebrates 5th Anniversary Of THE JUNGLE BOOK Photo
Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Celebrates 5th Anniversary Of THE JUNGLE BOOK

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater celebrates the 5th anniversary of 'The Jungle Book' with new music and choreography by Gabriel Chajnik and Sudha Shekhar Devulapalli. Catch the family-friendly 'dance-musical' at Axelrod Performing Arts Center from February 2-11.

2
Luna Stage to Present World Premiere of RIFT OR WHITE LIES by Gabriel Jason Dean Photo
Luna Stage to Present World Premiere of RIFT OR WHITE LIES by Gabriel Jason Dean

Luna Stage will present the World Premiere of RIFT or White Lies by Gabriel Jason Dean, directed by Ari Laura Kreith,  February 8-March 3, 2024.

3
State Theatre New Jersey to Present The Marshall Tucker Band in January Photo
State Theatre New Jersey to Present The Marshall Tucker Band in January

State Theatre New Jersey will present The Marshall Tucker Band with special guests, The Outlaws in January. Tickets range from $39-$99.

4
Old Library Theatre to Open 2024 Season With VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Photo
Old Library Theatre to Open 2024 Season With VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Old Library Theatre opens the 2024 Season with 'Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play' on January 13th and 14th.

More Hot Stories For You

Luna Stage to Present World Premiere of RIFT OR WHITE LIES by Gabriel Jason DeanLuna Stage to Present World Premiere of RIFT OR WHITE LIES by Gabriel Jason Dean
State Theatre New Jersey to Present The Marshall Tucker Band in JanuaryState Theatre New Jersey to Present The Marshall Tucker Band in January
Old Library Theatre to Open 2024 Season With VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAYOld Library Theatre to Open 2024 Season With VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
MEAN GIRLS High School Version Will Be Performed by Union High School Performing Arts Company This MonthMEAN GIRLS High School Version Will Be Performed by Union High School Performing Arts Company This Month

Videos

Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
State Theatre New Jersey (2/25-2/25)
NYC Winter Showcase 2024 in New Jersey NYC Winter Showcase 2024
Performers Theatre Workshop (3/03-3/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
She Kills Monster in New Jersey She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play in New Jersey Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play
Players Guild of Leonia (1/13-1/14)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/18-1/18)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/07-6/07)
2024 Lunar New Year Celebration in New Jersey 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
Repertory Evening in New Jersey Repertory Evening
Victoria Theatre (New Jersey Performing Arts Center) (5/03-5/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You