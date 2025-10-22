Pianist Maxim Lando To Make His Princeton Symphony Orchestra Debut In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will welcome acclaimed pianist Maxim Lando for his debut performances with the orchestra on November 8–9 at Richardson Auditorium on the campus of Princeton University. Led by Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov, the concerts will feature Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Major, Op. 44, alongside Rossini’s Overture to L’italiana in Algeri and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 in A Major, Op. 90 “Italian.”

Although this will mark Lando’s first appearance with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra, it will not be his first collaboration with Maestro Milanov. The two previously performed Tchaikovsky’s second piano concerto together with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. “Maxim brings high energy to this classic of the piano repertoire, a perfect vehicle for display of his artistry and virtuosity,” said Milanov. “I’m thrilled to be introducing him to audiences at Richardson.”

Praised by The New York Times for his “brilliance and infectious exuberance,” Lando first made international headlines performing with Lang Lang, Chick Corea, and The Philadelphia Orchestra under Yannick Nézet-Séguin at Carnegie Hall’s 2017 Opening Night Gala. Since then, he has appeared with major orchestras across the globe, including the Cleveland Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, and Mariinsky Theater Orchestra. Highlights of his 2025–26 season include a nine-city U.S. tour with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra and engagements with the Frankfurt Opera Museum Orchestra, Arizona Musicfest Festival Orchestra, Orquesta Clásica Santa Cecilia, Belgrade Philharmonic, and Sophia Philharmonic.

The program will pair Rossini’s buoyant overture and Mendelssohn’s exuberant “Italian” Symphony with Tchaikovsky’s expansive and richly orchestrated second piano concerto—a work begun at the composer’s sister’s Ukrainian estate and completed across Moscow, Paris, and Rome.

Performances will take place Saturday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 9 at 4:00 p.m., with a pre-concert talk led by Maestro Milanov beginning at 3:00 p.m. Single tickets start at $40, with cost-saving packages available. Youths aged 5–17 receive a 50% discount with an accompanying adult purchase.

For full details, visit princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.