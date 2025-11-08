Photos: Tickets Are Vanishing For Ken Ludwig's THE GAME'S AFOOT At Little Firehouse Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are disappearing as Bergen County Players continues its 93rd season with Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig's uproarious whodunnit The Game's Afoot: Or Holmes for the Holidays, now on stage through November 15 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, New Jersey.

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 on Fridays and Saturdays, and $28 on Sundays.

It is Christmas Eve 1936 and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, invites his fellow Broadway cast members to his lavish Connecticut mansion for an elegant weekend of revelry. When one of the guests is mysteriously stabbed to death, the festivities in the isolated house quickly turn dangerous. Trapped in the isolated, gadget-filled house, Gillette must channel his inner Holmes to find the killer before another victim falls. Will Gillette uncover the secrets his guests are hiding? Will his guests ever be able to drink eggnog again?

Tony Award winner Ken Ludwig is an internationally acclaimed playwright whose many hits on Broadway, in London's West End and throughout the world have made his name synonymous with modern comedy. Named Best Play at the 2012 Mystery Writers of America Edgar Allen Poe Awards, The Game's Afoot was inspired by Ludwig's extended vacation with his family in London. "I chose to write a play about William Gillette in part because he is iconically American," says Ludwig. "In a way, Gillette provides us with a unique, prismatic view of American theater at the beginning of the twentieth century, and as such, I thought he could form an exciting nucleus for a tale of American mystery and adventure."

For this farcical thriller, director Glenn Woertz has assembled a talented cast of BCP favorites. Rob Eigenbrod of Bergenfield leads the cast as the good-humored, strikingly handsome Broadway star, William Gillette. Playing Gillette's dotty, elegant mother, Martha, is Cynthia Barry of Fair Lawn. Rounding out the cast is Ian Kenny of Parsippany as Felix Geisel, the company's histrionic character actor who has given his life to the stage, playing opposite Rachelle Rennagel of Montclair portraying the wry and outspoken Madge Geisel, who like her husband has devoted her life to the theater. Joshua Switala of Allendale will portray Simon Bright, the enthusiastic, handsome young man of the company, eager to please, while Kati Fortune of South Orange plays Aggie Wheeler, the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed ingénue of the company. Felicia Benson-Kraft of Maywood co-stars as Inspector Goring, the eccentric, completely one-of-a kind English detective who by turns is witty and incisive, then suddenly lost and dim. Margaret Summer of Ramsey will play the glamorous Daria Chase, the theatre critic we all love to hate.

Bergen County Players will donate a portion of the 2025-2026 season's proceeds to Joan's Joy Foundation of Hillsdale, New Jersey, which honors the memory of 7-year-old Girl Scout Joan Angela D'Alessandro. The Foundation promotes child safety via programs and provides fun experiences for at-risk children.

