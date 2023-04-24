Photos: First Look at MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse is presenting Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express by Ken Ludwig, directed by Casey Hushion (PMP: Clue, A Jolly Holiday, Ogunquit Playhouse: Mystic Pizza).

Get a first look at photos below!

The production stars Leanne Antonio (Off-Broadway: Black No More; Broadway: The Lion King) as Mary Debenham, Gisela Chípe (Guthrie Theater: Indecent, "Manifest") as Countess Andrenyi, Anthony Cochrane (Broadway: War Horse; Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps) as Hercule Poirot, Donna English (PMP: Clue, Broadway: Lend Me a Tenor) as Princess Dragomiroff, Stephanie Gibson (PMP: Happy Days, Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Greta Ohlsson, Alex Mandell (PMP: Clue, Broadway: Hand to God) as Hector MacQueen, Graham Stevens (PMP: Clue, Broadway: Beetlejuice) as Michel/Headwaiter, Mark Jude Sullivan (Broadway: To Be or Not To Be, Pasadena Playhouse: Casa Valentina) as Col. Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett, Evan Zes (Broadway: The Kite Runner, Soho Playhouse: Rent Control) as Monsieur Bouc, and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (PMP: Guys and Dolls, Broadway: Curtains, Contact) as Helen Hubbard. Emily Harvey, Kelsey Rainwater, Alex Syiek, and Price Waldman serve as understudies.

The show will play through Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The Orient Express is about to go off the rails! With a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one, it's the perfect mystery for detective Hercule Poirot, n'est-ce pas? Adapted from Agatha Christie's masterpiece by two-time Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig (Broadway: Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You), Murder on the Orient Express is a funny, fast-paced thrill ride.