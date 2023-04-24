Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Paper Mill Playhouse

The show will play through Sunday, May 14, 2023. 

Apr. 24, 2023  

Paper Mill Playhouse is presenting Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express by Ken Ludwig, directed by Casey Hushion (PMP: Clue, A Jolly Holiday, Ogunquit Playhouse: Mystic Pizza).

Get a first look at photos below!

The production stars Leanne Antonio (Off-Broadway: Black No More; Broadway: The Lion King) as Mary Debenham, Gisela Chípe (Guthrie Theater: Indecent, "Manifest") as Countess Andrenyi, Anthony Cochrane (Broadway: War Horse; Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps) as Hercule Poirot, Donna English (PMP: Clue, Broadway: Lend Me a Tenor) as Princess Dragomiroff, Stephanie Gibson (PMP: Happy Days, Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Greta Ohlsson, Alex Mandell (PMP: Clue, Broadway: Hand to God) as Hector MacQueen, Graham Stevens (PMP: Clue, Broadway: Beetlejuice) as Michel/Headwaiter, Mark Jude Sullivan (Broadway: To Be or Not To Be, Pasadena Playhouse: Casa Valentina) as Col. Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett, Evan Zes (Broadway: The Kite Runner, Soho Playhouse: Rent Control) as Monsieur Bouc, and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (PMP: Guys and Dolls, Broadway: Curtains, Contact) as Helen Hubbard. Emily Harvey, Kelsey Rainwater, Alex Syiek, and Price Waldman serve as understudies.

The show will play through Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The Orient Express is about to go off the rails! With a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one, it's the perfect mystery for detective Hercule Poirot, n'est-ce pas? Adapted from Agatha Christie's masterpiece by two-time Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig (Broadway: Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You), Murder on the Orient Express is a funny, fast-paced thrill ride.




Hudson Theatre Works Present New Play, SHELLEY Photo
Hudson Theatre Works Present New Play, SHELLEY
Hudson Theatre Works will present Joanne Hoersch's new play, “Shelley.”   Hudson Theatre Works continues its commitment to producing one new play a year. 
SPQR Stage Company to Present DERBY DAY in May Photo
SPQR Stage Company to Present DERBY DAY in May
If you can't make it to England for King Charles III's coronation, nor did you purchase tickets to the Kentucky Derby, grab your fascinator and head to “Derby Day”, the return of the Kentucky Derby-themed “living movie” 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at studio;space in Somers Point. It will be followed by a live viewing of the real Kentucky Derby at 5:51 p.m.
Ridgewood Film Festival to Host Free Industry Panels & Networking Photo
Ridgewood Film Festival to Host Free Industry Panels & Networking
The Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival (RGIFF) has announced its lineup for its 12th Season with five nights of events. Come join in the fun and excitement in downtown Ridgewood and see over 50 films by up and coming filmmakers, see the premiere of a NJ feature film, enjoy panels by industry experts, do some networking, hear inspiring Q & A's, pose on the Red Carpet and mingle at the Awards After Party.
Broadway and Opera Star NKENGE Will Host Benefit For The Youth Foundation Of Jersey City i Photo
Broadway and Opera Star N'KENGE Will Host Benefit For The Youth Foundation Of Jersey City in May
Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-nominated vocalist N'Kenge will bring her talents from Broadway to Jersey City for a good cause. On May 3, she will host the second annual 'A Night of Broadway,' a benefit concert featuring artists based in Jersey City, to support the Youth Foundation of Jersey City.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Paper Mill PlayhousePhotos: First Look at MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Paper Mill Playhouse
April 24, 2023

Get a first look at Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express at Paper Mill Playhouse!
Hudson Theatre Works Present New Play, SHELLEYHudson Theatre Works Present New Play, SHELLEY
April 24, 2023

Hudson Theatre Works will present Joanne Hoersch's new play, “Shelley.”   Hudson Theatre Works continues its commitment to producing one new play a year. 
SPQR Stage Company to Present DERBY DAY in MaySPQR Stage Company to Present DERBY DAY in May
April 23, 2023

If you can't make it to England for King Charles III's coronation, nor did you purchase tickets to the Kentucky Derby, grab your fascinator and head to “Derby Day”, the return of the Kentucky Derby-themed “living movie” 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at studio;space in Somers Point. It will be followed by a live viewing of the real Kentucky Derby at 5:51 p.m.
Parsippany Arts Center to Present Free Reading of GOBLINS AND GATESParsippany Arts Center to Present Free Reading of GOBLINS AND GATES
April 23, 2023

GOBLINS AND GATES by Michael Campbell and Gonzalo Valencia-Peña will have a reading at the Parsippany Arts Center on April 30 at 3PM.
Ridgewood Film Festival to Host Free Industry Panels & NetworkingRidgewood Film Festival to Host Free Industry Panels & Networking
April 22, 2023

The Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival (RGIFF) has announced its lineup for its 12th Season with five nights of events. Come join in the fun and excitement in downtown Ridgewood and see over 50 films by up and coming filmmakers, see the premiere of a NJ feature film, enjoy panels by industry experts, do some networking, hear inspiring Q & A's, pose on the Red Carpet and mingle at the Awards After Party.
share