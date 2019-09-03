Photo Flash: First Look At Bergen County Players Opening Musical PIPPIN

Bergen County Players, one of America's longest running little theater companies, opens its 87th season with the four-time Tony Award-winning musical, Pippin.



Under the direction of Ellyn Essig, Pippin will be performed at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell from September 14th through October 12th, 2019. Shows will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.



This coming-of-age musical tells the story of Pippin (Tom Kiely), a young prince and heir to the throne of Charlemagne, who longs for passion and adventure in his life. The musical uses the premise of a magical and mysterious troupe of performers, led by the charismatic Leading Player (Kimberly Olson Bunker), tochronicle Pippin's quest. With the encouragement of the Leading Player, Pippin explores the glories of war, the temptations of love, and the intrigues of political power before discovering that happiness lies not in the extraordinary but in the ordinary moments that happen every day.

