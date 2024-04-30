Patti LuPone Brings A LIFE IN NOTES to NJPAC in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



3x Tony Award winner Patti LuPone will bring her latest show, A Life In Notes to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 p.m.



Music has the power to crystallize a moment in time and evoke eras. In her new concert, Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, the three-time Tony Award winner performs an array of songs that are touchstones and reflections on her life growing up in America. The songs range from her youth during the burgeoning rock ‘n’ roll scene of the 1950s, to coming of age in the politically and socially turbulent ’60s, to eventually achieving success with both career and family.



Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim / George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne / Stephen Sondheim / Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy, and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita.



Her previous New York stage credits include War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Shows for Days; The Seven Deadly Sins (New York City Ballet); Company (New York Philharmonic); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of an Anarchist; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). Ms. LuPone has also enjoyed a long association with David Mamet, starring on Broadway in productions of his plays The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood, and The Water Engine; off-Broadway productions of Edmond and The Woods; as well as his films Heist and State and Main.



In London, she starred on the West End in Company (Olivier Award and WhatsOnStage awards); Master Class; and created the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard (Olivier nomination). She was the first American artist to win an Olivier Award for her performances in The Acting Company’s production of The Cradle Will Rock and as Fantine—a role she also created—in the Royal Shakespeare Company and subsequent West End world premiere production of Les Misérables.



Ms. LuPone made her debut with the LA Opera in Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny before returning to appear in the company’s production of The Ghost of Versailles. Her other operatic credits include Jake Heggie’s To Hell and Back for San Francisco’s Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and title role in Regina at the Kennedy Center.



In film, she received critical acclaim for her performance opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid, and has also been featured in The School for Good and Evil, Last Christmas, The Comedian, Parker, City by the Sea, Just Looking, Summer of Sam, The 24 Hour Woman, Family Prayers, Driving Miss Daisy, and Witness. Soon to be seen in the eagerly anticipated Marvel series Agatha, Ms. LuPone has given memorable performances on many television and streaming series, including Hollywood, Pose, Mom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Penny Dreadful (Critics’ Choice nomination), Girls, American Horror Story: NYC, American Horror Story: Coven, 30 Rock, Glee, Frasier (Emmy nomination), and four seasons as Libby Thatcher on the ABC series Life Goes On.



Ms. LuPone is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman’s The Acting Company, and the author of The New York Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.



Don’t miss Patti LuPone live at NJPAC! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10:00 AM, reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

