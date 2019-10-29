Patrizio Buanne Presents THE SPECIAL VALENTINE'S DAY SHOW At NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Patrizio Buanne on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Get romantic with international acclaimed, best-selling crooner Patrizio Buanne, the world's leading ambassador of Neapolitan, Sicilian and other Italian songs, when he makes this welcome return to NJPAC.

Experiencing a live Buanne performance "will make you feel like you're in a Scorsese movie," says Time Out NY. "Think of him as the Italian Michael Bublé, blended with a healthy dose of Plácido Domingo," says JazzTimes.

Buanne's most recent release, 2018's Italianissimo, confirms his status as contemporary music's reigning "ambassador of La Dolce Vita," thanks to a variety of sublimely emotional original songs as well as his distinctly European interpretations of classics like "Ti Amo," "Bella Notte/Non Dimenticar," "Volare," and many more.

Tickets to see Patrizio Buanne are On-Sale Friday, November 1st at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



