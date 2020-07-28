Paper Mill Playhouse Extends Brookside Cabaret Through the Summer

Performers Include Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Matt Castle, Dwayne Clark, Rema Webb and More

Paper Mill Playhouse announced today that it will continue its popular live Brookside Cabaret every Thursday and Saturday night through September with a talented roster of Broadway and Paper Mill favorites.

Brookside Cabaret will feature performances by Matt Castle, Dwayne Clark, the Louis Danowsky Trio, Elizabeth Ward Land, Erin Maguire, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Kyle Taylor Parker, Kelli Rabke, Joe Regan, Susan Speidel, and Rema Webb.

"We are so grateful to be working with these extraordinary performers and to have a chance to provide them with the audiences they have been yearning for since the shutdown in March. Brookside Cabaret has been a huge hit with audiences and performers. Now we are looking forward to an exciting summer a??of great entertainment in our beautiful courtyard. We'll keep the cabaret going as long as the weather holds up," says Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director.

"The Carriage House Restaurant has been adored by Paper Mill's theater patrons and considered a great amenity for our audience. This time has given the restaurant a real chance to shine and to become a destination on its own. We are happy the community is enjoying the food, atmosphere and entertainment," says Mike Stotts, Managing Director.

Carriage House Restaurant Brookside Dining Wednesday-Sunday

The Carriage House Restaurant at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House opens for alfresco dining at 5:00PM Wednesday-Saturday for prix fixe dinner as well as high-top seating for small plates and cocktails. Brunch is available on Sunday from 11:00AM to 2:00PM. Diners will enjoy live performances every Thursday and Saturday night.

Brookside dining prix fixe two-course dinner is $40 per person Wednesday and Friday, and $70 per person Thursday and Saturday with live entertainment. Small plates and cocktails are available at high-top tables ($30 minimum per person on nights with live entertainment). Sunday brunch is $30 per person including fresh fruit salad and a choice of entrée.

For menus, additional information and to make reservations, order curbside pickup, and learn more about our safety protocols, visit papermill.org/restaurant.

Brookside Cabaret Schedule of Performers, Thursday and Saturday Nights at 7pm

Thursday, July 30: Erin Maguire: An Evening of Comedy and Song

Saturday, August 1: Louis Danowsky Trio: Broadway Blues

Thursday, August 6: Matt Castle

Saturday, August 8: Susan Speidel and Joe Regan

Thursday, August 13: Matt Castle

Saturday, August 15: Louis Danowsky Trio: Broadway Blues

Thursday, August 20: Elizabeth Ward Land with Matt Castle: A Linda Ronstadt Tribute

Saturday, August 22: Susan Speidel and Joe Regan

Thursday & Saturday, August 27 & 29: Kelli Rabke with John Fischer on piano and Sean Harkness on guitar

Thursday, September 3: Elizabeth Ward Land with Matt Castle: A Linda Ronstadt Tribute

Saturday, September 5: Susan Speidel and Joe Regan

Thursday & Saturday, September 10 & 12: Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Thursday, September 17: Kyle Taylor Parker: An Evening of Broadway Soul

Saturday, September 19: To be announced

Thursday, September 24: Dwayne Clark

Saturday, September 26: Rema Webb: A Tribute to Judy Garland and Ella Fitzgerald

In case of rain, Thursday night performances will be rescheduled to Friday night, and Saturday night performances will be rescheduled to Sunday night. Patrons should plan accordingly.

